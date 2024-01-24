https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/new-hampshire-primary-preview-key-insights-into-the-upcoming-election-1116340171.html
New Hampshire Primary Preview: Key Insights into the Upcoming Election
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the globe, including the New Hampshire primary.
The show begins with Bruce Breton, the Trump 2024 New Hampshire Co-Chair, who joins from New Hampshire to share the latest out of state's Republican primary.Then, RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes joins the show to discuss the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.The second hour starts with Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely sharing his expertise on the latest wave of protests in Germany against the far-right AFD Party.The show closes with the Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov, who breaks down the ongoing escalation in the Red Sea, and the latest out of the war in Gaza.
New Hampshire Primary Preview: Key Insights into the Upcoming Election
04:14 GMT 24.01.2024 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 24.01.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the globe, including the New Hampshire primary.
The show begins with Bruce Breton, the Trump 2024 New Hampshire Co-Chair, who joins from New Hampshire to share the latest out of state's Republican primary.
Then, RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes joins the show to discuss the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.
The second hour starts with Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely sharing his expertise on the latest wave of protests in Germany against the far-right AFD Party.
The show closes with the Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov, who breaks down the ongoing escalation in the Red Sea, and the latest out of the war in Gaza.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM