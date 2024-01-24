https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/norways-top-general-urges-defense-spending-hike-amid-nato-fearmongering-1116352362.html

Norway's Top General Urges Defense Spending Hike Amid NATO Fearmongering

Norway has a small window of opportunity to ramp up its defense spending in the face of a ‘looming threat’ of military conflict with Russia, the head of the Norwegian Armed Forces General Eirik Kristoffersen has warned.

Norway has only a small window of opportunity to ramp up its defense spending in the face of a "looming threat" of military conflict with Russia, the head of the Norwegian Armed Forces has warned.Jumping on the bandwagon driving the cynical "Russian bogeyman" narrative, General Eirik Kristoffersen claimed in a recent interview that Norway needs to build up its defenses before it is too late.“The current window of opportunity will remain open for a year or two, perhaps three, which is when we will have to invest even more in our defense,” General Kristoffersen said in an interview with the local outlet Dagbladet. He added:The Norwegian general lamented the fact that Moscow was reportedly building up its weapons stockpiles at a greater speed and efficiency than NATO allies had expected.Currently, NATO member Norway lags behind the alliance’s defense spending requirement of two percent of GDP per year. While originally setting itself the timeline of achieving that goal by 2026, apparently the raucous peddling of the concocted "Russia threat" is forcing Norway’s generals to lose sleep over the ominous forebodings.“This is a calculated risk. If the danger was imminent right now, then we could not have given so many weapons [to Ukraine]. But that is not the case,” Kristoffersen said, while adding that Ukraine needs to be supported for as long as it takes.Norway’s chief of defense also went as far as to urge Norwegians to begin stockpiling food, saying that “What the Norwegian population should think about is their own preparedness.”These remarks by Kristoffersen echo those of his Swedish colleague. Commander-in-Chief Mikael Byden told Swedes to “prepare themselves mentally” for an open conflict with Russia. Another warmonger, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, the NATO Military Committee chief, stated in Brussels last Thursday:"We have to realize it's not a given that we are in peace. And that's why we [NATO forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia."Boris Pistorius, the German defense minister, claimed earlier that Russia may choose to attack a NATO country within "five to eight years."While pumping Ukraine with billions' worth of weapons for its proxy conflict with Russia, the US-dominated alliance has upped the Russia threat narrative in recent months. The rants have been particularly timed to the growing "Ukraine fatigue" and dwindling support for continuing to aid the Kiev regime. Pistorius' comments echoed a report in the German daily newspaper Bild. Quoting a "confidential Bundeswehr document," it claimed that a conflict between NATO and Russia could erupt as soon as the summer of 2025. The Kremlin has dismissed the report as "fake news," with spokesman Dmitry Peskov doubting Bild's credibility. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova compared the leaked plan to a “powerful horoscope,” saying she wouldn’t be surprised if the scenario was provided to the German military by the Foreign Ministry and its notoriously Russophobic chief, Annalena Baerbock.

