https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/prehistoric-chewing-gum-reveals-diet-and-poor-oral-health-in-stone-age-teens-1116353024.html
Prehistoric 'Chewing Gum' Reveals Diet and Poor Oral Health in Stone-Age Teens
Prehistoric 'Chewing Gum' Reveals Diet and Poor Oral Health in Stone-Age Teens
The discovery of wads of a tar-like black resin chewed by ancient people in Sweden could indicate its use for medicinal purposes — or simply their love of gum.
2024-01-24T12:19+0000
2024-01-24T12:19+0000
2024-01-24T12:19+0000
beyond politics
stockholm university
gothenburg
sweden
science & tech
newsfeed
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19319/51/193195153_0:180:3456:2124_1920x0_80_0_0_6d583d1629d0c6701b2c89129951c97a.jpg
Scientists at Stockholm University have extracted DNA from a type of "chewing gum" teenagers in Sweden ate 10,000 years ago.The lumps of gum bearing teeth marks are made from birch bark pitch, a tar-like black resin. The find sheds new light on Stone-Age Swedes' diet and oral health, according to a paper published by Nature.The pieces of discarded prehistoric gum were discovered three decades ago close to human remains found at the Huseby Klev archeological site in Gothenburg, western Sweden.Upon close examination of the DNA found in the gum pieces, the research team detected traces of apples, deer, duck, fox, hazelnuts and trout in the teenagers' diet.Another discovery was that of a teenage girl, who the study team found to have suffered from a severe dental gum infection (periodontitis) caused by mouth bacteria. “She would probably start to lose her teeth shortly after chewing this gum. It must have hurt as well,” Gotherstrom noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20191218/neolithic-chewing-gum-assists-scientists-in-revealing-dna-of-stone-age-woman-1077602976.html
gothenburg
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19319/51/193195153_192:0:3264:2304_1920x0_80_0_0_996f407a21a59fad60d7ce2cc60d49fc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
chewing gum, tar-like black resin, huseby klev archeological site, prehistoric chewed pitch, oral health, periodontitis, swedish stone age teenagers.
chewing gum, tar-like black resin, huseby klev archeological site, prehistoric chewed pitch, oral health, periodontitis, swedish stone age teenagers.
Prehistoric 'Chewing Gum' Reveals Diet and Poor Oral Health in Stone-Age Teens
The discovery of wads of a tar-like black resin chewed by ancient people in Sweden could indicate its use for medicinal purposes — or simply their love of gum.
Scientists at Stockholm University have extracted DNA from a type of "chewing gum" teenagers in Sweden ate 10,000 years ago.
The lumps of gum bearing teeth marks are made from birch bark pitch, a tar-like black resin. The find sheds new light on Stone-Age Swedes' diet and oral health, according to a paper published by Nature
.
The pieces of discarded prehistoric gum were discovered three decades ago close to human remains found at the Huseby Klev archeological site in Gothenburg, western Sweden.
18 December 2019, 02:25 GMT
"This is a most likely hypothesis - they could have been chewed just because they liked them or because they thought that they had some medicinal purpose...Both males and females chewed them. Most of them seem to have been chewed by teenagers," said Anders Gotherstrom, the study's co-researcher.
Upon close examination of the DNA found in the gum pieces
, the research team detected traces of apples, deer, duck, fox, hazelnuts and trout in the teenagers' diet.
Another discovery was that of a teenage girl, who the study team found to have suffered from a severe dental gum infection (periodontitis) caused by mouth bacteria. “She would probably start to lose her teeth shortly after chewing this gum. It must have hurt as well,” Gotherstrom noted.