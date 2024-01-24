https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/putin-holds-talks-with-chads-president--1116348875.html

Putin Holds Talks With Chad's President

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir holds talks with transitional President of the Republic of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby in Moscow.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir holds talks with the transitional President of the Republic of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby in Moscow on Wednesday, January 24.The two leaders are expected to discuss the development prospects of Russian-Chadian relations, as well as issues on the regional and international agenda.This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. The Chadian head of state had planned to come to the Russia-Africa summit held in St. Petersburg last summer, but in the end the trip did not take place.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

