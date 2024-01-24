https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/real-housewives-of-fulton-county-continues-nh-primary-boeing-woes-1116342458.html

‘Real Housewives of Fulton County Continues,’ NH Primary, Boeing Woes

Texas jurors refuse to try activists charged for feeding the homeless, and New Hampshire voters choose a Republican presidential nominee.

Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the stop and go state of negotiations between Palestinian militant forces and the Israeli military over ceasefire and hostage deals, how the Israel lobby in the United States is trying to interfere in the New Hampshire primary, how the personal drama engulfing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is playing out, what will happen as Texas and the US federal government spar in different court venues over who controls the US border, and how the Biden administration has lost control of the immigration and other narratives.Editor of the Pan African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to western African nations, why the United States is losing influence on the African continent, whether the Biden administration’s 2022 African Leaders Summit has borne any real fruit, how coups in the Sahel region are affecting US influence there, and whether tension in the Horn of Africa could lead again to violence in the region.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the history of the CIA’s covert airline, Air America, and how the actions of the airlines and in particular the transport of drugs affected the history and development of parts of East and Southeast Asia. He also discusses recent policy statements by the leadership of North Korea, warnings that Pyongyang is preparing for war, and Sweden inching closer to full NATO membership.Founder of aviation consulting firm Mackey International Keith Mackey discusses United Airlines’ warning that it is planning for a future without Boeing planes in its fleet, how serious Boeing’s manufacturing and public relations problems are, and whether the airline manufacturer can be saved.The Misfits also discuss a CIA attempt to recruit russians over Twitter and the response it has received, and the stroy of the Greenbrier Ghost.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

