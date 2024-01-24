https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/sputnik-editor-in-chief-posted-list-of-ukrainian-pows-from-downed-il-76-aircraft-1116360857.html

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Posted List of Ukrainian PoWs From Downed Il-76 Aircraft

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Posted List of Ukrainian PoWs From Downed Il-76 Aircraft

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group — Sputnik's parent company — shared via Telegram a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were on board the Il-76 transport plane shot down by Ukrainian missiles over Russian Belgorod Region.

2024-01-24T13:11+0000

2024-01-24T13:11+0000

2024-01-24T17:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

margarita simonyan

viktor bondarev

ukraine

moscow

belgorod

russian aerospace forces

ukrainian armed forces

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian neo-nazis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101846/16/1018461654_0:187:2976:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_c1dbe1faca59cb9968ff7073a67745c0.jpg

Simonyan posted a photo of a spreadsheet with the names and dates of birth of Ukrainian soldiers being transported for the prisoner exchange.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the plane was flying from the Chkalovsky air base near Moscow to Belgorod. It was shot down in the Belgorod region at 08:15 GMT. Before the crash, the radar systems of the Russian Aerospace Forces detected the launch of two Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles from the area of the Liptsy settlement in the Kharkov region.A total of 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members and three escorts were on board, none of whom survived.The defense ministry emphasized that Kiev knew about the transportation of servicemen for the upcoming exchange.According to Russian Duma defense committee head Andrey Kartapolov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down the plane either with the American Patriot system or the German IRIS-T. Viktor Bondarev, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s Defense and Security Committee, reported that the crew managed to report an external impact before the aircraft crashed.

ukraine

moscow

belgorod

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

il-76 crash, il-76 crash in belgorod, margarita simonyan, ukrainian prisoners of war