https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/trump-leads-in-new-hampshire-german-afd-party-pushes-for-eu-exit-fani-willis-case-grows-1116343399.html

Trump Leads in New Hampshire; German AFD Party Pushes For EU Exit; Fani Willis Case Grows

Trump Leads in New Hampshire; German AFD Party Pushes For EU Exit; Fani Willis Case Grows

President Trump seems poised for another primary blowout, and the AFD opposition party is arguing that Germany should follow the UK out of the EU.

2024-01-24T04:15+0000

2024-01-24T04:15+0000

2024-01-24T08:56+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

new hampshire

genocide

joe biden

yemen

iran

benjamin netanyahu

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116343242_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0d8249772e44d6a1b246babb1f72db35.png

Trump Leads in New Hampshire; German AFD Party Pushes For EU Exit; Fani Willis Case Grows President Trump seems poised for another primary blowout, and the AFD opposition party is arguing that Germany should follow the UK out of the EU.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Nikki Haley's plans for the upcoming 2024 election, the Fani Willis personal corruption case, and Donald Trump.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Slovakian Prime Minister's argument that Ukraine must be prepared to concede lost territory.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, discusses the brutality and hypocrisy of the US empire as the Biden administration has started a new war against Yemen.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss President Biden's dangerous foreign policy.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's use of the phrase "from the river to the sea" and the danger that US troops are facing in West Asia.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss Russia's move to leave the European sphere and turn its economic, political, and cultural offerings toward the East and the Global South.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the "jailed journalist index," leaving Julian Assange off their list and the New Hampshire Primary.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the US war machine's targets in Europe and West Asia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

new hampshire

yemen

iran

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

can trump win in 2024, who leads gop in 2024, the critical hour, what is dexit, germany leaves eu, julian assange news,