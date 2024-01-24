https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/us-and-uk-escalate-strikes-on-yemen-with-heightened-force-in-latest-red-sea-confrontation-1116341598.html
US and UK Escalate Strikes on Yemen with Heightened Force in Latest Red Sea Confrontation
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the intense New Hampshire primary happening today, featuring a head-to-head showdown between Nikki Haley and Donald Trump.
US and UK Escalate Strikes on Yemen with Heightened Force in Latest Red Sea Confrontation
In the opening segment, Fault Lines discussed the evolving conflict in the Red Sea region, with Dr. Hasan Unal, professor of political science and international relations at Bashkent University in Ankara, as the US and its Coalition allies intensify their strikes on Yemen's Houthi forces.In the second hour, legal expert Ajay Pallegar delves into the ongoing developments in the Donald Trump Georgia case with Fault Lines. A judge hits the brakes on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's scheduled deposition, adding a twist to divorce proceedings linked to a key prosecutor in the 2020 election interference case against the former President.In the latter part of the second hour, journalist and video director for The Washington Examiner Amy DeLaura provides an on-the-ground perspective from New Hampshire, unraveling the unfolding dynamics of the primary. Will Nikki Haley secure victory in this round, posing a challenge to candidate and former President Donald Trump?Moving to the third hour, Fault Lines brings in attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to explore the potential ramifications of the border crisis. How might it influence not just the GOP primaries but also the landscape of the national presidential race in 2024?The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
US and UK Escalate Strikes on Yemen with Heightened Force in Latest Red Sea Confrontation
04:13 GMT 24.01.2024 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 24.01.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the intense New Hampshire primary happening today, featuring a head-to-head showdown between Nikki Haley and Donald Trump.
In the opening segment, Fault Lines discussed the evolving conflict in the Red Sea region, with Dr. Hasan Unal, professor of political science and international relations at Bashkent University in Ankara, as the US and its Coalition allies intensify their strikes on Yemen's Houthi forces.
In the second hour, legal expert Ajay Pallegar delves into the ongoing developments in the Donald Trump Georgia case with Fault Lines. A judge hits the brakes on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's scheduled deposition, adding a twist to divorce proceedings linked to a key prosecutor in the 2020 election interference case against the former President.
In the latter part of the second hour, journalist and video director for The Washington Examiner Amy DeLaura provides an on-the-ground perspective from New Hampshire, unraveling the unfolding dynamics of the primary. Will Nikki Haley secure victory in this round, posing a challenge to candidate and former President Donald Trump?
Moving to the third hour, Fault Lines brings in attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to explore the potential ramifications of the border crisis. How might it influence not just the GOP primaries but also the landscape of the national presidential race in 2024?
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
