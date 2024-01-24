https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/us-warns-maduro-that-recent-arrest-of-officials-risks-sanctions-relief-deal-1116352022.html

US Warns Maduro That Recent Arrest of Officials Risks Sanctions Relief Deal

The United States warns Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that the recent arrest of officials and other public figures may risk the partial sanctions relief deal made with Washington last year, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

The United States reached a deal with Maduro to ease certain sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry in exchange for the South American country holding a competitive, internationally monitored presidential election in 2024 and releasing so-called political prisoners. Miller said the United States is deeply concerned by the arrest and detention of at least 33 Venezuelans, including members of the democratic opposition, civil society, former members of the military, and journalists. Miller added that arrests without due process run contrary to the October 2023 electoral roadmap agreement signed between the Unitary Platform and Maduro's representatives. However, on Monday, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said that the country's security forces had thwarted preparations for five terrorist attacks and conspiracies, with 27 people detained in the case. The detainees are believed to have recruited Venezuelan military personnel and planned, in coordination with the US authorities, assassination attempts on Maduro, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and Freddy Bernal, the governor of the Venezuelan state of Tachira. Padrino has alleged that US oil giant Exxon Mobil sponsored preparations for the 2023 foiled assassination attempts on Maduro with the aim of exploiting the rich resources of the disputed Essequibo region.

