War on the Horizon? US Announces Operation Poseidon Archer in Red Sea Region

Russian State Duma to Prepare Address to US Congress in Connection With Il-76 Crash
In this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers global stories, including the new US-led operation in the Red Sea.
The first hour features a discussion with independent journalist Daniel Lazare on the New Hampshire primaries with Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Later, cartoonist Ted Rall joins to talk about the Fani Willis saga.In the final hour, Beirut-Based geopolitical analyst Julia Kassem discusses the Red Sea escalation, and podcaster Miro Wolsfeld based in Europe shares insights on protests in Germany and France and their implications for Europe.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:18 GMT 24.01.2024 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 24.01.2024)
In this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers global stories, including the new US-led operation in the Red Sea.
The first hour features a discussion with independent journalist Daniel Lazare on the New Hampshire primaries with Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.
Later, cartoonist Ted Rall joins to talk about the Fani Willis saga.
In the final hour, Beirut-Based geopolitical analyst Julia Kassem discusses the Red Sea escalation, and podcaster Miro Wolsfeld based in Europe shares insights on protests in Germany and France and their implications for Europe.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
