Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian FPV Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Strongholds, Pickup Truck, and Infantry
Watch Russian FPV Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Strongholds, Pickup Truck, and Infantry
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of FPV drone operators from the Vostok battle group eliminating two Ukrainian forces strongholds, a pickup truck and a group of infantry near Novomikhailovka in the South Donetsk area.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of FPV drone operators from Battlegroup Vostok eliminating two Ukrainian strongholds, a pickup truck, and a group of infantry near Novomikhailovka in the South Donetsk area.The Russian Armed Forces use drones for reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition, as well as for delivering small payloads or guiding precision strikes. The use of FPV drones in military operations offers several advantages such as lower cost and risk compared to manned aircraft or larger UAVs, while providing high situational awareness and operational flexibility.
Russian FPV-drone operators wipe out two Ukrainian strongholds, one pickup truck, and one infantry group near Novomikhailovka in the south of the DPR
Russian FPV-drone operators wipe out two Ukrainian strongholds, one pickup truck, and one infantry group near Novomikhailovka in the south of the DPR
Watch Russian FPV Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Strongholds, Pickup Truck, and Infantry

05:59 GMT 24.01.2024
© Sputnik
Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have been using small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones or quadcopters, equipped with first-person view (FPV) technology.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of FPV drone operators from Battlegroup Vostok eliminating two Ukrainian strongholds, a pickup truck, and a group of infantry near Novomikhailovka in the South Donetsk area.
The Russian Armed Forces use drones for reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition, as well as for delivering small payloads or guiding precision strikes. The use of FPV drones in military operations offers several advantages such as lower cost and risk compared to manned aircraft or larger UAVs, while providing high situational awareness and operational flexibility.
