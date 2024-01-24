https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/watch-russian-fpv-drones-wipe-out-ukrainian-strongholds-pickup-truck-and-infantry-1116348625.html

Watch Russian FPV Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Strongholds, Pickup Truck, and Infantry

Watch Russian FPV Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Strongholds, Pickup Truck, and Infantry

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of FPV drone operators from the Vostok battle group eliminating two Ukrainian forces strongholds, a pickup truck and a group of infantry near Novomikhailovka in the South Donetsk area.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of FPV drone operators from Battlegroup Vostok eliminating two Ukrainian strongholds, a pickup truck, and a group of infantry near Novomikhailovka in the South Donetsk area.The Russian Armed Forces use drones for reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition, as well as for delivering small payloads or guiding precision strikes. The use of FPV drones in military operations offers several advantages such as lower cost and risk compared to manned aircraft or larger UAVs, while providing high situational awareness and operational flexibility.

