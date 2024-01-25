International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/biden-notified-us-lawmakers-of-plans-to-formally-approve-f-16-sale-to-turkiye-media-reports-1116371547.html
Biden Notified US Lawmakers of Plans to Formally Approve F-16 Sale to Turkiye, Media Reports
Biden Notified US Lawmakers of Plans to Formally Approve F-16 Sale to Turkiye, Media Reports
President Biden notified congressional leaders that he plans to formally notify Congress of the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye as soon as Ankara completes the NATO ratification process for Sweden, reported Reuters.
2024-01-25T01:57+0000
2024-01-25T01:57+0000
military
us
turkiye
joe biden
recep tayyip erdogan
congress
nato
f-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115956581_0:4:3072:1732_1920x0_80_0_0_be19accb33433d1a8a2f82c9ba467fc2.jpg
The report said on Wednesday that Biden in a letter to lawmakers urged them to approve the $20 billion sale. US law requires the US president to formally notify Congress 30 days before the US government can take the final steps to complete certain foreign military sales of high value.The White House and US House Speaker Mike Johnson's office did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter. Turkiye has long waited for the United States to approve the F-16 deal.On Tuesday, the Turkish parliament ratified the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO in a 287-to-55 vote with four abstentions after 20 months of delay. The decision will go into effect once Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signs a corresponding decree. Erdogan has 15 days to consider the possibility of signing the document.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/us-expecting-turkeys-approval-of-swedens-nato-accession-to-push-f-16-deal---reports-1115739305.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115956581_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3f8031e45ae797638f4b39cc2acf2f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
f-16 deal, us sells f-16, does turkey have f-16, sweden nato bid, nato ratification process, will biden sell f-16
f-16 deal, us sells f-16, does turkey have f-16, sweden nato bid, nato ratification process, will biden sell f-16

Biden Notified US Lawmakers of Plans to Formally Approve F-16 Sale to Turkiye, Media Reports

01:57 GMT 25.01.2024
© Photo : US Air Force Capt. Mahalia FrostIn this handout photo from the U.S. Air Force, an airman guides an F-16 Fighting Falcon during training at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 24, 2022.
In this handout photo from the U.S. Air Force, an airman guides an F-16 Fighting Falcon during training at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2024
© Photo : US Air Force Capt. Mahalia Frost
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden notified congressional leaders that he plans to formally notify Congress of the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye as soon as Ankara completes the NATO ratification process for Sweden, Reuters reported citing a US official.
The report said on Wednesday that Biden in a letter to lawmakers urged them to approve the $20 billion sale.
US law requires the US president to formally notify Congress 30 days before the US government can take the final steps to complete certain foreign military sales of high value.
The White House and US House Speaker Mike Johnson's office did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter.
Turkiye has long waited for the United States to approve the F-16 deal.
In this Dec. 2001 file photograph, an F-16 takes off with afterburners glowing loaded with live Sidewinder missiles from the Air National Guard base in South Burlington, Vt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2023
Military
US Expecting Turkiye's Approval of Sweden's NATO Accession to Push F-16 Deal - Reports
22 December 2023, 06:09 GMT
On Tuesday, the Turkish parliament ratified the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO in a 287-to-55 vote with four abstentions after 20 months of delay. The decision will go into effect once Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signs a corresponding decree. Erdogan has 15 days to consider the possibility of signing the document.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала