Democrats Give New Hampshire Primary a Cold Shoulder: What Does It Mean?

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics from around the nation, including the New Hampshire primaries.

2024-01-25T04:12+0000

The show kicks off with Trump 2024 New Hampshire Co-Chair Bruce Breton who breaks down the results from the New Hampshire primaries and discusses what's next for the 2024 presidential race.Then, Tyler Nixon, counselor-at-law, joins to weigh in on the latest out of the Hunter Biden saga, including Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris's deposition.The second hour starts with Jamie Finch, the former Director of the National Transportation Safety Board, sharing his insights on the ongoing Boeing malfunction scandal, and the latest revelations regarding the company's role in the incident.The show closes with Mark Sleboda, International Relations and Security Analyst, who discusses the Russian plane downed by Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

