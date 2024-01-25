Photos: Ka-52 Helicopters Gear Up for Mission During Special Op

The Russian military is currently using Ka-52 helicopters in the special military operation zone. The design of the Ka-52 boasts a high level of survivability due to its stealth and advanced countermeasures systems. These capabilities provide Russian forces with improved situational awareness and aid in target acquisition during combat situations.Furthermore, the cockpit displays and controls, coupled with the advanced flight control systems of the Ka-52 helicopter, make it a highly maneuverable and agile platform that can operate effectively in diverse environments and weather conditions.Take a look at Russia's Ka-52 helicopters prepping for a mission in the special military operation zone in Sputnik's gallery.
Russia's Kamov Ka-52 Alligator is a multirole combat helicopter designed for reconnaissance and attack missions, and it is seen as one of the most advanced of its kind in the world. The Ka-52 is equipped with modern avionics systems that provide superior situational awareness and target acquisition capabilities.
The Ka-52 has a maximum speed of over 300 km/h and can fly for over 500 km without refueling. This makes it a highly mobile and versatile platform that can quickly respond to a variety of mission requirements.
