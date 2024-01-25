https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/russian-cargo-plane-shot-down-with-ukrainian-pows-onboard-1116371052.html

Russian Cargo Plane Shot Down with Ukrainian POWs Onboard

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covered various global topics, including the downing of a Russian IL-76 cargo plane transporting Ukrainian POWs.

In the first hour, Rachel discussed the New Hampshire primaries' results with lawyer Steve Gill. Later, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda provided insights into the Ukrainian military's downing of the IL-76 cargo plane in the Belgorod region.In the final hour, journalist Marwa Osman shared updates on the Red Sea conflict and events in Palestine, Iraq and Lebanon. Journalist Peter Coffin joined later to discuss US President Joe Biden's 2024 election plan.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

Rachel Blevins

