Trump Triumphs in New Hampshire Showdown, Haley Dares to Fight on

In this installment of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a range of domestic and global subjects. Highlights include an analysis of the New Hampshire primary results, where Donald Trump emerged as the frontrunner in the GOP primaries.

In the opening segment, Fault Lines explores the Russian IL-76 transport plane crash in Russia's Belgorod region, carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners for exchange. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda provides insights into the incident.In the second hour, civil rights attorney Robert Patillo joins Fault Lines to dissect ongoing developments in the Donald Trump Georgia case. The discussion includes the interference in the case by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's relationship with a prosecutor she hired.In the third hour, journalist for The Washington Examiner Amy DeLaura joins Fault Lines to analyze the outcomes of the New Hampshire primary. Donald Trump's victory in the Republican contest sets the stage for a potential rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.Later in the final hour, Fault Lines features Jamie Finch, former director at the National Transportation Safety Board, discussing Boeing's aircraft issues. The company plans a one-day quality stand down at its 737 aircraft manufacturing location, focusing on workshops, process assessments, and recommendations for improvement.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

