Trump Wins Again, Ukraine Shoots Down POW Plane

Trump Wins Again, Ukraine Shoots Down POW Plane

The White House pharmacy is being run like a pill mill, and Alaska Air slams Boeing over loose bolts on its fleet.

Trump Wins Again, Ukraine Accused of Shooting Down POW Plane The White House pharmacy is being run like a pill mill, and Alaska Air slams Boeing over loose bolts on its fleet.

The White House pharmacy is being run like a pill mill, and Alaska Air slams Boeing over loose bolts on its fleet.Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the situation on the ground in Gaza as the Palestinian civilian death toll continues to rise, the underreported conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and how stable it is, how to view resistance within Congress to the White House’s strikes on Yemen, and why people are still insisting the two-state solution is a viable option after all these years and after multiple Israeli officials have flatly rejected the idea.Canadian author and activist Yves Engler discusses this week’s court decision that the Canadian government was wrong to invoke the Emergencies Act to crush the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest, what the fallout will be for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, how public opinion on the convoy and the government’s response has evolved, why Trudeau keeps talking about former President Donald Trump, and Canada’s role in American military action in the Middle East.Robert Hockett, Cornell University professor of law and public policy, discusses the paradoxical state of the US economy, with business booming for corporations and regular people relying on expensive lines of credit. He also discusses a multimillion dollar settlement reached between New York State and rideshare companies over stolen wages, the results of the New Hampshire primary on both the Democrat and Republican races, the Democrat adopting a strategy of making abortion a major issue of 2024, what immigration issues are causing fighting among Senate Republicans, and a lawsuit accusing the No Labels Party of fraud.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses how a Russian plane carrying prisoners of war came to crash, which elements of the story point to a fog of war mishap and which point to deeply cynical tactics in the war, and how families will likely react to this crash in the coming weeks.The Misfits also discuss the New York Times’ short memory about Yemen, Academy Award politics, and Trump’s promise to build an Iron Dome missile defense system for the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

