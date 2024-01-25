https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/ukraine-downs-plane-with-ukrainian-pows-trump-leads-in-new-hampshire-blinken-in-africa-1116370514.html

Ukraine Downs Plane With Ukrainian POWs; Trump Leads in New Hampshire; Blinken in Africa

Ukraine Downs Plane With Ukrainian POWs; Trump Leads in New Hampshire; Blinken in Africa

The Ukrainian military has shot down a plane full of Ukrainian Prisoners of War, killing all on board.

2024-01-25T04:18+0000

2024-01-25T04:18+0000

2024-01-25T10:18+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

new hampshire

antony blinken

yemen

iran

benjamin netanyahu

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116370283_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_66a18ba89951b2c0a52b661936d7895e.png

Ukraine Downs Plane With Ukrainian POWs; Trump Cruises in New Hampshire Primary; Blinken in Africa The Ukrainian military has shot down a plane full of Ukrainian Prisoners of War, killing all on board.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Ukrainian disaster as the Kiev regime has shot down a Russian transport plane carrying a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, discusses the New Hampshire primary as Donald Trump and Joe Biden won a write-in because the Democrats have changed to primary formula.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, discusses Tony Blinken's trip to Africa and the UN's move to create a seat for Africa on the UNSC.Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, discusses the illegal US occupation of Iraq and Syria.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss a chemical attack on pro-Palestine protesters in New York and the US attack Iraq as tensions soar.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the economic and political instability of the EU.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the New Hampshire primaries and the 2024 election.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Joe Biden's illegal bombing of Yemen.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

new hampshire

yemen

iran

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, ukraine hits russian plane with pows, plane crash in russia, who leads gop primary, garland nixon, us attacks on yemen