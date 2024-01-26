https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/bidens-unconventional-election-strategy-leaves-many-puzzled-1116388596.html
Biden's Unconventional Election Strategy Leaves Many Puzzled
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including US President Biden's election strategy.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including U.S. President Biden's election strategy.
The show begins with independent journalist Dan Lazare, who weighs in on Biden's election strategy specifically in the areas of economy, abortion, and immigration.Then, civil attorney Steve Gill shares his perspective on lawmakers in Oregon backpedaling on the first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law.The second hour begins with Mocha Bezirgan, a Canadian journalist, who discusses the anniversary of Canada's trucker protest amid a judge ruling that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to quell the protests was unconstitutional.The show closes with journalist Serbian-American Nebojsa Malic sharing the details of how Ukraine shot down a Russian military plane filled with POWs.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:19 GMT 26.01.2024 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 26.01.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including US President Biden's election strategy.
The show begins with independent journalist Dan Lazare, who weighs in on Biden's election strategy specifically in the areas of economy, abortion, and immigration.
Then, civil attorney Steve Gill shares his perspective on lawmakers in Oregon backpedaling on the first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law.
The second hour begins with Mocha Bezirgan, a Canadian journalist, who discusses the anniversary of Canada's trucker protest amid a judge ruling that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to quell the protests was unconstitutional.
The show closes with journalist Serbian-American Nebojsa Malic sharing the details of how Ukraine shot down a Russian military plane filled with POWs.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
