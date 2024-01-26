https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/comrades-of-steel-meet-russias-versatile-uran-robots-in-spec-op-zone-1116405455.html

Comrades of Steel: Meet Russia's Versatile Uran Robots in Spec Op Zone

Comrades of Steel: Meet Russia's Versatile Uran Robots in Spec Op Zone

Robots are helping the Russian Army in the special military operation zone against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

2024-01-26T14:00+0000

2024-01-26T14:00+0000

2024-01-26T14:00+0000

military

russia

russian army

armed forces of ukraine

uran-9

ukraine

uran-6

uran-14

uran family robots

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116405615_0:0:3133:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_8fd7a4a9a88062165e948ada1d3bebef.jpg

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has underscored the acute necessity and considerable effectiveness of utilizing ground-based robotic complexes, with the versatile Uran family standing out on a unified platform.The Uran-6 serves as a demining system, while the Uran-9 operates as a combat assault complex, and the Uran-14 functions as a multifunctional firefighting unit.Despite their diverse purposes, these machines share a range of common systems, including control mechanisms. They are also united by a robotic mission – to address combat tasks in environments where human action and survival are significantly more challenging, if possible at all.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian robots in ukraine, uran-9 combat robot, uran-6 mine-clearing robotic system, uran-14 robotic system, uran robot russia, uran-9 robot tank drone, uran-9 robotic combat vehicle