Comrades of Steel: Meet Russia's Versatile Uran Robots in Spec Op Zone
Comrades of Steel: Meet Russia's Versatile Uran Robots in Spec Op Zone
Robots are helping the Russian Army in the special military operation zone against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has underscored the acute necessity and considerable effectiveness of utilizing ground-based robotic complexes, with the versatile Uran family standing out on a unified platform.The Uran-6 serves as a demining system, while the Uran-9 operates as a combat assault complex, and the Uran-14 functions as a multifunctional firefighting unit.Despite their diverse purposes, these machines share a range of common systems, including control mechanisms. They are also united by a robotic mission – to address combat tasks in environments where human action and survival are significantly more challenging, if possible at all.
Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has underscored the acute necessity and considerable effectiveness of utilizing ground-based robotic complexes, with the versatile Uran family standing out on a unified platform.
The Uran-6 serves as a demining system, while the Uran-9 operates as a combat assault complex, and the Uran-14 functions as a multifunctional firefighting unit.
Despite their diverse purposes, these machines share a range of common systems, including control mechanisms. They are also united by a robotic mission – to address combat tasks in environments where human action and survival are significantly more challenging, if possible at all.