Court Rules Against Trudeau’s ‘Draconian’ Use of Emergencies Act in 2022 Freedom Convoy

On Tuesday, a Canadian federal court judge ruled that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the 1998 Emergencies Act was “not justified” in addressing the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday, a Canadian federal court judge ruled that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the 1998 Emergencies Act was “not justified” in addressing the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests against COVID-19 restrictions. The Emergencies Act enabled authorities to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and also allowed for the towing of vehicles. Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that doing so led to the infringement of constitutional rights. The government will reportedly repeal the result.Dimitri Lascaris, a lawyer and journalist who joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Thursday, said the implementation of the Emergencies Act to address the 2022 trucker protest in Ottawa was “draconian” and “not necessary”.Lascaris added that at the time of the protests he had written two articles analyzing whether or not the Emergencies Act—which was invoked by Trudeau’s government for the first time in history—were necessary or appropriate.“If you lose the ability even for a temporary period to access your bank account, you might not be able to pay your rent. You might not be able to buy food. You might not be able to buy medicines. I mean, this is outrageous that they went to this length,” Lascaris added. “I'm not at all surprised by this decision.Sputnik’s Jamarl Thomas then asked what other decisions Trudeau could have made to address the truckers' protests that would not have involved invoking the Emergencies Act.Lascaris explained that "under pressure" the police have begun to arrest people they find on that overpass and have charged them with mischief and disturbing the peace. "They don't have to invoke the Emergencies Act to do that. And that's precisely what the cops could have done in Ottawa, they could have gotten out there, started handing out tickets, and told people to clear the streets. If they didn't do that: arrest people, charge them with mischief, charge them with disturbing the peace," he added.Thomas then asked Lascaris why the authorities resorted to using federal power to address the protests in 2022 as opposed to basic policing.“It was the height of the pandemic and there was a tremendous amount of antipathy towards people who weren't getting vaccinated. So Trudeau found himself in a situation where he could invoke legislation with widespread public support,” he said, adding that many from his left-wing party agreed with Trudeau’s decision.As for Trudeau and his party’s political future, Lascaris said they’re “in trouble”.In February of last year, a public inquiry found that the government had acted appropriately when it invoked the Emergencies Act. But the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) and the Canadian Constitution Foundation applied for a judicial review. Political opponents of Trudeau and his party have used Tuesday’s decision as a talking point to criticize the prime minister. The Conservative party is currently polling far ahead of the Liberal party in an election that is expected to occur next year.

