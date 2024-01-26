https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/houthi-naval-forces-strike-british-oil-ship-in-gulf-of-aden---military-spokesman-1116418807.html
Houthi Naval Forces Strike British Oil Ship in Gulf of Aden - Military Spokesman
Naval forces of the Houthi movement in Yemen attacked a British oil ship in the Gulf of Aden on Friday, and the vessel caught fire after it was hit by a missile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
"Yemeni naval forces carried out a targeting operation on the British oil ship (MARLIN LUANDA) In the Gulf of Aden, using a number of appropriate naval missiles, the strike was direct, and resulted the burning of the vessel," the spokesman wrote on his Telegram channel.Bloomberg reported that a Trafigura fuel tanker is on fire in the Gulf of Aden after being struck by a Houthi missile as it transited the Red Sea. Military ships in the region are underway to provide assistance, according to the report.
Houthi Naval Forces Strike British Oil Ship in Gulf of Aden - Military Spokesman
Naval forces of the Houthi movement in Yemen attacked a British oil ship in the Gulf of Aden on Friday, and the vessel caught fire after it was hit by a missile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
"Yemeni naval forces carried out a targeting operation on the British oil ship (MARLIN LUANDA) In the Gulf of Aden
, using a number of appropriate naval missiles, the strike was direct, and resulted the burning of the vessel," the spokesman wrote on his Telegram channel.
Bloomberg reported that a Trafigura fuel tanker is on fire in the Gulf of Aden after being struck by a Houthi missile as it transited the Red Sea.
“Firefighting equipment on board is being deployed to suppress and control the fire caused in one cargo tank on the starboard side,” a Trafigura spokesperson said in a statement.
Military ships in the region are underway to provide assistance, according to the report.