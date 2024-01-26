https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/houthi-naval-forces-strike-british-oil-ship-in-gulf-of-aden---military-spokesman-1116418807.html

Houthi Naval Forces Strike British Oil Ship in Gulf of Aden - Military Spokesman

Houthi Naval Forces Strike British Oil Ship in Gulf of Aden - Military Spokesman

Naval forces of the Houthi movement in Yemen attacked a British oil ship in the Gulf of Aden on Friday, and the vessel caught fire after it was hit by a missile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

2024-01-26T20:06+0000

2024-01-26T20:06+0000

2024-01-26T20:29+0000

world

houthis

palestine-israel conflict

gulf of aden

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

houthi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116418649_0:166:1605:1069_1920x0_80_0_0_2efae5813a8a0718fb914ac7c45ac76c.jpg

"Yemeni naval forces carried out a targeting operation on the British oil ship (MARLIN LUANDA) In the Gulf of Aden, using a number of appropriate naval missiles, the strike was direct, and resulted the burning of the vessel," the spokesman wrote on his Telegram channel.Bloomberg reported that a Trafigura fuel tanker is on fire in the Gulf of Aden after being struck by a Houthi missile as it transited the Red Sea. Military ships in the region are underway to provide assistance, according to the report.

gulf of aden

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, red sea crisis, yemen, houthis, houthi rebels, houtis attacked us vessel, uk ship, uk vessel, uk attacked by houthis in red sea, middle east crisis