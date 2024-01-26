https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/how-trump-and-us-conservatives-deal-a-blow-to-ukraine-aid-package-1116417287.html

How Trump and US Conservatives Deal a Blow to Ukraine Aid Package

How Trump and US Conservatives Deal a Blow to Ukraine Aid Package

Former US President Donald Trump and Republican policymakers have subjected a draft bipartisan US border security deal to harsh criticism, casting doubt on the future of military aid packages for Ukraine and Israel.

2024-01-26T19:00+0000

2024-01-26T19:00+0000

2024-01-26T19:00+0000

us

donald trump

mitch mcconnell

ukraine

israel

republican

gop

white house

kiev

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115788179_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6045cab4ada66b9d44a7ed885c97eb79.jpg

The border security deal is seen by Democratic lawmakers as a necessary evil to ram a new multi-billion Ukraine aid bill through the US Congress.Last December neither chamber managed to reach a compromise on the provision of further funds to Kiev despite pleas and even threats from the White House.Eventually, Republican and Democratic senators come up with a draft border agreement. Even though the formal text of the deal has not been officially released yet, leaks keep coming irritating US conservatives, as per Just the News, an independent US media outlet.Media reported that the draft bipartisan agreement could allow up to 5,000 migrants to enter the US daily at the border. To that end, the White House is reportedly requesting at least $14 billion to help cities to absorb the flow of migrants released by US border authorities into the country.The US mainstream media warns that the former president's comment was a "serious blow to the talks". Trump has emerged as the leading Republican presidential candidate following the party's first two primaries this month, with the power to influence the outcome of the negotiations.Deputy White House Press Secretary Olivia Dalton also signaled that the Biden administration as supporting the bipartisan immigration agreement.Still, some US senators warn that the effort is doomed. US Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday that the Ukraine aid-border security supplemental bill is a train wreck and has no chance of passing the US House of Representatives. Senator Rick Scott echoed Cruz, saying that the bill will be dead on arrival in the House.Earlier this week the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft suggested that House Republicans may kill the foreign aid bill even if a bipartisan border security and immigration deal is passed. The lower chamber's Republican majority has no appetite for throwing good money after bad to Ukraine, according to the institute. The DC-based think-tank also noted House Speaker Mike Johnson's ardent support for a sweeping migration reform and his record of opposing Ukraine funding packages. Some House Republicans, such as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, even threatened to introduce a "motion to vacate" and oust the speaker if Johnson passes funding to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/senator-cruz-says-kamikaze-supplemental-bill-is-train-wreck-no-chance-of-passing-house-1116371405.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/dc-think-tank-house-could-kill-ukraine-aid-bill-1116334491.html

ukraine

israel

kiev

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

donald trump, supplemental foreign aid, aid for ukraine, aid for israel, senate's bipartisan draft border deal, house of representatives may kill ukraine aid bill, house speaker johnson sweeping migrant reforms