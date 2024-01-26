https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/how-trump-and-us-conservatives-deal-a-blow-to-ukraine-aid-package-1116417287.html
How Trump and US Conservatives Deal a Blow to Ukraine Aid Package
Former US President Donald Trump and Republican policymakers have subjected a draft bipartisan US border security deal to harsh criticism, casting doubt on the future of military aid packages for Ukraine and Israel.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115788179_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6045cab4ada66b9d44a7ed885c97eb79.jpg
How Trump and US Conservatives Deal a Blow to Ukraine Aid Package
Former US President Donald Trump and Republican policymakers have subjected a draft bipartisan US border security deal to harsh criticism, casting doubt on the future of military aid packages for Ukraine and Israel.
The border security deal is seen by Democratic lawmakers as a necessary evil to ram a new multi-billion Ukraine aid bill through the US Congress.
Last December neither chamber managed to reach a compromise on the provision of further funds to Kiev despite pleas and even threats from the White House.
Eventually, Republican and Democratic senators come up with a draft border agreement. Even though the formal text of the deal has not been officially released yet, leaks keep coming irritating US conservatives, as per Just the News, an independent US media outlet.
Media reported that the draft bipartisan agreement could allow up to 5,000 migrants to enter the US daily at the border. To that end, the White House is reportedly requesting at least $14 billion to help cities to absorb the flow of migrants released by US border authorities into the country.
Former President Donald Trump denounced that as a bad deal in every way: "I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get everything needed to shut down the invasion of millions and millions of people, many from parts unknown, into our once great, but soon to be great again, country!" he wrote on his Truth Social media site on January 25.
The US mainstream media warns that the former president's comment was a "serious blow to the talks". Trump has emerged as the leading Republican presidential candidate following the party's first two primaries this month, with the power to influence the outcome of the negotiations.
Punchbowl News reported that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell told his colleagues on Wednesday that the situation had "changed," and that Trump was going to build his re-election campaign around the border crisis. "We don't want to do anything to undermine him," McConnell allegedly said. However, on Thursday the GOP leader appeared to backpedal on his remarks, asserting to the press that he still backed the bipartisan migration deal.
Deputy White House Press Secretary Olivia Dalton also signaled that the Biden administration as supporting the bipartisan immigration agreement.
"The president has been clear, we need action on the border," Dalton told reporters on Thursday. "We've been engaging in good faith, bipartisan negotiations with both Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans to that end. And we believe that there's no reason that shouldn't continue."
Still, some US senators warn that the effort is doomed. US Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday that the Ukraine aid-border security supplemental bill is a train wreck and has no chance
of passing the US House of Representatives. Senator Rick Scott echoed Cruz, saying that the bill will be dead on arrival in the House.
Earlier this week the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft suggested that House Republicans may kill the foreign aid bill
even if a bipartisan border security and immigration deal is passed.
The lower chamber's Republican majority has no appetite for throwing good money after bad to Ukraine, according to the institute. The DC-based think-tank also noted House Speaker Mike Johnson's ardent support for a sweeping migration reform and his record of opposing Ukraine funding packages.
Some House Republicans, such as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, even threatened to introduce a "motion to vacate" and oust the speaker if Johnson passes funding to Ukraine.