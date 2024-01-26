https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/icj-ruling-expected-friday-eu-collapse-1116392564.html

ICJ Ruling Expected Friday, EU Collapse

ICJ Ruling Expected Friday, EU Collapse

The International Court of Justice is expected to make a ruling on the South Africa genocide complaint on Friday, and the Chinese Defense Ministry has laid bare NATO's international warmongering.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the latest update on the plane crash with Ukrainian prisoners of war and US empire tropes about Russia and China as threats to the empire.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses how The International Court of Justice is expected to make a ruling on the South Africa genocide complaint Friday, and Germany is facing heat from Namibia over their "forgotten genocide."Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss what Black voters are looking for in US policy and Caitlyn Johnstone's article "Gaza Is Exposing Western Liberals For The Frauds They Are."Jon Jeter, journalist and author, discusses Barack Obama's legacy of Black leaders who do not represent their constituents.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss a UK probe into COVID-19 vaccines that have been postponed indefinitely and the US empire's attacks on Wikileaks.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the US Empire using the Philippines and Taiwan as proxies to attack China.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the economic implosion of the European Union and the absurd security pact between the UK and Ukraine.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us for an additional segment to discuss the 2024 election as Nikki Haley is now running only on Wall Street donor money, the Fani Willis corruption scandal grows, and Lawfare is used to stop Donald Trump's ascendancy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

