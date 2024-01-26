https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/putin-meets-with-student-recruits-who-participated-in-special-military-operation-1116405350.html
Putin Meets With Student Recruits Who Participated in Special Military Operation
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin meets in Saint Petersburg with Russian students who took part in the military conflict with Ukraine. The students are currently on study leave from the conflict zone.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin meets in Saint Petersburg with students who have taken part in the conflict in Ukraine. The students are currently on study leave from the special military operation zone.Many students from Russian universities continue to actively participate in volunteer and humanitarian missions, as well as serve in the special military operation zone.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that 486,000 volunteers were recruited into the Russian Armed Forces in 2023.
