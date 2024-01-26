https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/putin-meets-with-student-recruits-who-participated-in-special-military-operation-1116405350.html

Putin Meets With Student Recruits Who Participated in Special Military Operation

Putin Meets With Student Recruits Who Participated in Special Military Operation

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin meets in Saint Petersburg with Russian students who took part in the military conflict with Ukraine. The students are currently on study leave from the conflict zone.

2024-01-26T15:13+0000

2024-01-26T15:13+0000

2024-01-26T15:13+0000

russia

russia

students

vladimir putin

saint petersburg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0f/1115608099_0:0:3034:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_f5f02130d2e782681770274ce67fde67.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin meets in Saint Petersburg with students who have taken part in the conflict in Ukraine. The students are currently on study leave from the special military operation zone.Many students from Russian universities continue to actively participate in volunteer and humanitarian missions, as well as serve in the special military operation zone.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

saint petersburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin is holding a meeting with students participating in the conflict in Ukraine. Putin is holding a meeting with students participating in the conflict in Ukraine. 2024-01-26T15:13+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, military conflict with ukraine, special military operation