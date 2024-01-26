Russia Details Ukraine's Downing of Cargo Plane with POWs

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/russia-details-ukraines-downing-of-cargo-plane-with-pows--1116402295.html

In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul cover global topics, including the Ukrainian military's downing of a Russian IL-76 cargo plane transporting POWs.

The first segment features a discussion with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda on the Ukrainian military's downing of the Russian cargo plane.In the second hour, former congressman Alan Grayson joins to talk about President Joe Biden's 2024 election contingency.The final hour includes Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Canada, discussing a judge's ruling on the unconstitutionality of Canada's use of the "Emergency Act" during the trucker protests.Additionally, pilot and Communications Committee chairman Captain Dennis Tajer addresses Boeing airplane issues and recent revelations about defective parts later in the hour.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

