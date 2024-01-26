https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/texas-border-standoff-us-future-in-syria-migration-sinks-democrats-1116392169.html

Texas Border Standoff, US Future in Syria, Migration Sinks Democrats

Boeing takes a moment to contemplate quality control, and Ukraine presses the EU to begin returning refugees.

Author and former Washington Post bureau chief Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how the migration fiasco is hurting Democrats, including with Black voters, who are seeing resources taken from their communities to support migrants. He discusses whether this will result in fighting between migrants and Black Americans or will lead to a united front against the neoliberal policies that impoverish both. He also considers the United Auto Workers union’s endorsement of President Joe Biden for reelection, the nationwide general strike that occurred this week in Argentina, and how Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to sell the US to the Sahel again.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses OpenAI walking back promises of corporate transparency, Amazon promising that it will no longer hand over Ring doorbell camera footage to police without a warrant, and why we should worry about police using dodgy private companies to reconstruct faces through DNA samples and then run those images through facial recognition programs.Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses the reorientation of political priorities among Republicans, as they jettison immigration policy changes in exchange for helping former President Donald Trump get elected. He also breaks down whether declassifying cabinet meeting notes will help Israel challenge accusations of genocide, what Israel’s endgame for Gaza is, what to expect from the International Court of Justice on the question of genocide in Gaza, and how to take rumors that the US could withdraw from Syria.Beirut-based journalist for The Cradle Khalil Harb discusses how the idea of Israeli military invincibility has been challenged over the past few months, why Hezbollah has not expanded operations on Lebanon’s border with Israel, what border vulnerabilities exist for Israel, whether Israeli settlers will be able to return to their settlements in northern occupied Palestine, an assessment of Hezbollah's military capabilities, and how Israel’s security strategy has evolved over the past decades.The Misfits also discuss Alabama’s plans to execute a prisoner using nitrogen gas, and the use of AI to create pornographic images of Taylor Swift.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

