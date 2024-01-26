https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/texas-governor-says-prepared-for-conflict-with-us-government-over-border-barriers-1116418441.html
Texas Governor Says Prepared for Conflict With US Government Over Border Barriers
Texas Governor Says Prepared for Conflict With US Government Over Border Barriers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that he is prepared for a conflict with federal authorities over a legal dispute about barriers placed along the state’s portion of the US border with Mexico.
2024-01-26T19:46+0000
2024-01-26T19:46+0000
2024-01-26T19:46+0000
americas
greg abbott
us
tucker carlson
texas national guard
border patrol
texas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111980048_0:128:3250:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_bac84449b04445fa1f786b8dd8bade81.jpg
"We are prepared, in the event that that unlikely event does occur, just to make sure that we will be able to continue exactly what we’ve been doing over the past month, and that is building these barriers," Abbott said in an interview with Tucker Carlson, when asked about the potential for the federal government to take over the Texas National Guard. On Monday, the US Supreme Court issued a temporary order allowing federal Border Patrol agents to remove physical border barriers placed by Texas. However, Abbott maintains that Texas has the constitutional authority to protect its borders, due to the federal government’s failure to address the flow of illegal migrants into the United States. Earlier on Friday, the Border Patrol Union said that its federal agents will not arrest Texas National Guard members for following their lawful orders. Rank-and-file Border Patrol agents "appreciate and respect" Texas’ actions, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/border-standoff-escalates-into-constitutional-crisis-after-biden-messes-with-texas-1116406788.html
americas
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111980048_521:0:3250:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e820a3dc475ee7f56f65469f4d713f65.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
what's going on in texas, constitutional crisis, texas and us federal government, why are texas and washington in a standoff, texas, us civil war, civil war, border crisis, washington-texas war, border security
what's going on in texas, constitutional crisis, texas and us federal government, why are texas and washington in a standoff, texas, us civil war, civil war, border crisis, washington-texas war, border security
Texas Governor Says Prepared for Conflict With US Government Over Border Barriers
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that he is prepared for a conflict with federal authorities over a legal dispute about barriers placed along the state’s portion of the US border with Mexico.
"We are prepared, in the event that that unlikely event does occur, just to make sure that we will be able to continue exactly what we’ve been doing over the past month, and that is building these barriers," Abbott said in an interview with Tucker Carlson, when asked about the potential for the federal government to take over the Texas National Guard.
On Monday, the US Supreme Court issued a temporary order allowing federal Border Patrol agents to remove physical border barriers placed by Texas. However, Abbott maintains that Texas has the constitutional authority to protect its borders
, due to the federal government’s failure to address the flow of illegal migrants into the United States.
Earlier on Friday, the Border Patrol Union said that its federal agents will not arrest Texas National Guard members for following their lawful orders. Rank-and-file Border Patrol agents "appreciate and respect" Texas’ actions, the statement said.