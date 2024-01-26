‘The Empire is Over’: America's Long Economic Decline

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/the-empire-is-over-americas-long-economic-decline--1116403559.html
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, Professor Richard Wolff explains why you should not believe the media hype about the US economy’s “strong performance."
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, Professor Richard Wolff explains why you should not believe the media hype about the US economy’s “strong performance." Despite recent upbeat statistics, an economic and geopolitical storm is brewing – one that Biden can’t handle.
"I think when it's all over that the American people do already understand. Even if they can't explain it yet. That the Empire is over. That like every empire before, the British Empire, the Greek Empire, the Roman Empire, the Ottoman Empire, whatever you want to pick. They are born, they evolve over time, and then they decline. And nothing is more typical of the decline than leadership which undertakes military adventures that they no longer can afford, but the leaders don't want to face what it means that they can't afford it anymore."
Dr. Richard Wolff
Porfessor of economics
