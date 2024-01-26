International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/ukrainian-leadership-faces-turmoil-after-downing-of-russian-plane-carrying-pows-1116393394.html
Ukrainian Leadership Faces Turmoil After Downing of Russian Plane Carrying POWs
Ukrainian Leadership Faces Turmoil After Downing of Russian Plane Carrying POWs
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers diverse global topics, including the Ukrainian military's downing of a Russian aircraft transporting POWs in Russia's Belgorad region.
2024-01-26T04:13+0000
2024-01-26T10:56+0000
the backstory
ukraine
belgorod region
mexico
migrants
donald trump
joe biden
radio
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116397555_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a2601d2c5ef743afd40f09abfce71547.png
Ukrainian Leadership Faces Turmoil After Downing of Russian Plane Carrying POWs
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers diverse global topics, including the Ukrainian military's downing of a Russian aircraft transporting POWs in Russia's Belgorad region.
The first hour features a discussion with former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko on the downing of the Russian cargo plane. Political commentator Melik Abdul joins in the later part of the hour to delve into recent US polls reflecting dissatisfaction with a potential Trump-Biden rematch.The final hour unfolds with journalist Kevork Almassian exploring ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, followed by insights from Andrew Arthur, researcher at the Center for Immigration Studies, on the migrant crisis along the US-Mexico border.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
belgorod region
mexico
russia
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116397555_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_df6632a65fd681b4a95a294d78b5a02f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, ukraine hits plane with pows, plane crash in russia, trump vs biden, us boder crisis, texas border conflict
the backstory, ukraine hits plane with pows, plane crash in russia, trump vs biden, us boder crisis, texas border conflict

Ukrainian Leadership Faces Turmoil After Downing of Russian Plane Carrying POWs

04:13 GMT 26.01.2024 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 26.01.2024)
The Backstory
Ukrainian Leadership Faces Turmoil After Downing of Russian Plane Carrying POWs
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers diverse global topics, including the Ukrainian military's downing of a Russian aircraft transporting POWs in Russia's Belgorad region.
The first hour features a discussion with former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko on the downing of the Russian cargo plane. Political commentator Melik Abdul joins in the later part of the hour to delve into recent US polls reflecting dissatisfaction with a potential Trump-Biden rematch.
The final hour unfolds with journalist Kevork Almassian exploring ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, followed by insights from Andrew Arthur, researcher at the Center for Immigration Studies, on the migrant crisis along the US-Mexico border.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала