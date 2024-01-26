https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/ukrainian-leadership-faces-turmoil-after-downing-of-russian-plane-carrying-pows-1116393394.html

Ukrainian Leadership Faces Turmoil After Downing of Russian Plane Carrying POWs

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers diverse global topics, including the Ukrainian military's downing of a Russian aircraft transporting POWs in Russia's Belgorad region.

The first hour features a discussion with former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko on the downing of the Russian cargo plane. Political commentator Melik Abdul joins in the later part of the hour to delve into recent US polls reflecting dissatisfaction with a potential Trump-Biden rematch.The final hour unfolds with journalist Kevork Almassian exploring ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, followed by insights from Andrew Arthur, researcher at the Center for Immigration Studies, on the migrant crisis along the US-Mexico border.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

