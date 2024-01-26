https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/un-says-received-lavrovs-request-for-list-of-bucha-victims-1116396627.html

UN Says Received Lavrov's Request for List of Bucha Victims

UN Says Received Lavrov's Request for List of Bucha Victims

The United Nations has received a request from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to share a list of Bucha victims featured in footage that was released by Ukrainian authorities after they entered the town following the departure of Russian forces, in what Moscow says was a provocation to frame its soldiers.

2024-01-26T02:50+0000

2024-01-26T02:50+0000

2024-01-26T02:50+0000

world

sergey lavrov

stephane dujarric

the united nations (un)

russia

ukraine

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116396447_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_248f6a3f7ecc9b8eb025b845b0dd2d71.jpg

"Yes, the request has been received," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a briefing on Thursday. The remarks were in response to a reporter's question if Lavrov had sent such requests. Speaking at a UN Security Council this week, Lavrov recalled that he had personally asked the UN secretary-general on several occasions to facilitate Kiev handing over the list of names of those allegedly killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha. His appeals remain unanswered, Lavrov stressed. The UN secretary-general is "just not allowed to even try to establish the truth that exposes the Western puppet masters," the diplomat added.The Russian Defense Ministry said in April 2022 that the footage of Bucha published by Kiev was a provocation. The ministry said that not a single local resident was subject to any violent actions during the time the town was under Russian control. All Russian troops completely withdrew from Bucha on March 30, 2022, and exits from the town in the northern direction were not blocked, while the southern outskirts, including residential areas, were shelled by Ukrainian troops around the clock from large-caliber artillery, tanks and multiple launch rocket systems. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia categorically rejects any accusations of involvement in the deaths in Bucha and demands that international leaders not rush into sweeping accusations against Russia, but listen to Moscow’s arguments.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220405/msms-bucha-tall-tale-1094504500.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220404/kievs-bucha-provocation-aimed-at-disrupting-peace-talks--prolonging-conflict-observers-say-1094478685.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bucha massacre, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian troops, bucha provocation, ukraine killed people in bucha, sergey lavrov