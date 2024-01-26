https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/watch-grad-multiple-rocket-launcher-rain-missiles-down-on-ukrainian-positions-1116399240.html
Watch Grad Multiple Rocket Launcher Rain Missiles Down on Ukrainian Positions
Watch Grad Multiple Rocket Launcher Rain Missiles Down on Ukrainian Positions
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Grad MLRS crews disrupt enemy rotation and destroy Ukrainian stronghold near Serebryansky forestry.
2024-01-26T10:56+0000
2024-01-26T10:56+0000
2024-01-26T11:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
russian defense ministry
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
grad multiple-launch rocket system
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116399041_86:0:1327:698_1920x0_80_0_0_d90838fe7d22b73e5646d4598156ede5.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Grad MLRS crew raining missiles down on an enemy rotation and destroying a Ukrainian stronghold near the Serebryansky Forest.The Grad MLRS is known for its remarkable firing speed and capability to unleash large quantities of explosive power, rendering it an exceedingly effective weapon against fortified structures and vigorously defended targets. This versatile weapon can be used in various operations, such as area denial, fire suppression, and in providing close support for ground forces. Furthermore, by utilizing different rocket types, it can be employed for anti-personnel or anti-material missions, catering to specific requirements.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116399041_241:0:1172:698_1920x0_80_0_0_703463363b5e8ef0629f3f06bbf5a85d.jpg
Russian Grad MLRS crews disrupt enemy rotation and destroy Ukrainian stronghold near Serebryansky forestry.
Russian Grad MLRS crews disrupt enemy rotation and destroy Ukrainian stronghold near Serebryansky forestry.
2024-01-26T10:56+0000
true
PT0M18S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian grad multiple launch rocket system, russian grad mlrs, ukrainian stronghold
russian grad multiple launch rocket system, russian grad mlrs, ukrainian stronghold
Watch Grad Multiple Rocket Launcher Rain Missiles Down on Ukrainian Positions
10:56 GMT 26.01.2024 (Updated: 11:08 GMT 26.01.2024)
Russia's Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is a powerful and adaptable weapon system. The Grad, which translates to "hail," is mounted on a truck and has the ability to launch up to 40 unguided rockets simultaneously. The MLRS is often employed to offer indirect fire support to ground troops during a wide range of military operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Grad MLRS crew raining missiles down on an enemy rotation and destroying a Ukrainian stronghold near the Serebryansky Forest.
The Grad MLRS is known for its remarkable firing speed and capability to unleash large quantities of explosive power, rendering it an exceedingly effective weapon against fortified structures and vigorously defended targets. This versatile weapon can be used in various operations, such as area denial, fire suppression, and in providing close support for ground forces. Furthermore, by utilizing different rocket types, it can be employed for anti-personnel or anti-material missions, catering to specific requirements.