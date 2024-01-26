https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/watch-grad-multiple-rocket-launcher-rain-missiles-down-on-ukrainian-positions-1116399240.html

Watch Grad Multiple Rocket Launcher Rain Missiles Down on Ukrainian Positions

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Grad MLRS crews disrupt enemy rotation and destroy Ukrainian stronghold near Serebryansky forestry.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Grad MLRS crew raining missiles down on an enemy rotation and destroying a Ukrainian stronghold near the Serebryansky Forest.The Grad MLRS is known for its remarkable firing speed and capability to unleash large quantities of explosive power, rendering it an exceedingly effective weapon against fortified structures and vigorously defended targets. This versatile weapon can be used in various operations, such as area denial, fire suppression, and in providing close support for ground forces. Furthermore, by utilizing different rocket types, it can be employed for anti-personnel or anti-material missions, catering to specific requirements.

