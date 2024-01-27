Leningrad's 900-Day Blockade: Remembering the Bloodiest Chapter in Human History
State Memorial Museum of Defense and Siege of Leningrad, Saint Petersburg.
State Memorial Museum of Defense and Siege of Leningrad, Saint Petersburg.
A destroyed apartment house on Ligovsky Prospekt after the bombing of Leningrad.
A destroyed apartment house on Ligovsky Prospekt after the bombing of Leningrad.
The Siege of Leningrad. A battery of anti-aircraft guns at St. Isaac's Cathedral fires to repel a night raid by German aircraft.
The Siege of Leningrad. A battery of anti-aircraft guns at St. Isaac's Cathedral fires to repel a night raid by German aircraft.
Soldiers of Colonel Andrei Bondarev's 168th Rifle Division during the battle on the Leningrad Front. The photo is taken in the Nevsky Patch, 1941, during the Battle for Leningrad.
Soldiers of Colonel Andrei Bondarev's 168th Rifle Division during the battle on the Leningrad Front. The photo is taken in the Nevsky Patch, 1941, during the Battle for Leningrad.
Defense of Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). Blimps on the streets of the city, October 1941.
Defense of Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). Blimps on the streets of the city, October 1941.
A lesson on the doorstep of the school destroyed by German shelling during the Siege of Leningrad.
A lesson on the doorstep of the school destroyed by German shelling during the Siege of Leningrad.
Local anti-aircraft defense fighters stand guard on the roof of the Academy of Sciences building.
Local anti-aircraft defense fighters stand guard on the roof of the Academy of Sciences building.
Residents of the besieged Leningrad receive hot water in the basement of the house manager's office.
Residents of the besieged Leningrad receive hot water in the basement of the house manager's office.
A view of Nevsky Prospekt in Leningrad during the siege.
A view of Nevsky Prospekt in Leningrad during the siege.
Reproduction of the painting "Blockade Leningrad" by the artist Ilya Glazunov.
Reproduction of the painting "Blockade Leningrad" by the artist Ilya Glazunov.
The streets of Leningrad after a Nazi air raid. Residents of the besieged city move a tram car from the facade of the destroyed house.
The streets of Leningrad after a Nazi air raid. Residents of the besieged city move a tram car from the facade of the destroyed house.
People harvest cabbage in the vegetable garden near the Saint Isaac's Cathedral.
People harvest cabbage in the vegetable garden near the Saint Isaac's Cathedral.
Children who suffered from Nazi shelling and bombardment in a Leningrad hospital during the Siege of Leningrad (September 8, 1941 - January 27, 1944).
Children who suffered from Nazi shelling and bombardment in a Leningrad hospital during the Siege of Leningrad (September 8, 1941 - January 27, 1944).
Exercises of the women's fire brigade on the embankment of the Griboyedov Channel.
Exercises of the women's fire brigade on the embankment of the Griboyedov Channel.
A victim of artillery shelling during the Siege of Leningrad.
A victim of artillery shelling during the Siege of Leningrad.
The air bridge of besieged Leningrad. A Soviet I-16 fighter aircraft.
The air bridge of besieged Leningrad. A Soviet I-16 fighter aircraft.
Evacuation of children from besieged Leningrad.
Evacuation of children from besieged Leningrad.
Preparing firewood in besieged Leningrad, the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945.
Preparing firewood in besieged Leningrad, the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945.
Anna Yushkevich, a nurse at the Leningrad Naval Hospital, feeds a wounded Red Navy sailor from the "V.A. Ukhov" patrol ship.
Anna Yushkevich, a nurse at the Leningrad Naval Hospital, feeds a wounded Red Navy sailor from the "V.A. Ukhov" patrol ship.
Leningrad cheers. The siege is lifted. A sign on the wall reads: "Citizens! This part of the street is most dangerous during the artillery barrage."
Leningrad cheers. The siege is lifted. A sign on the wall reads: "Citizens! This part of the street is most dangerous during the artillery barrage."
The blockade ring of Leningrad was breached on January 18, 1943. The meeting of the armies of the Leningrad and Volkhov Fronts after the breakthrough, the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945.
The blockade ring of Leningrad was breached on January 18, 1943. The meeting of the armies of the Leningrad and Volkhov Fronts after the breakthrough, the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945.