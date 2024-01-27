International
Leningrad's 900-Day Blockade: Remembering the Bloodiest Chapter in Human History
Leningrad's 900-Day Blockade: Remembering the Bloodiest Chapter in Human History
January 27 marks the 80th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) from the Nazi siege. The blockade began on September 8, 1941, and lasted almost three years.
In the midst of the fascist siege, the city's industries continued to operate, and the people of Leningrad toiled in defense factories and served in divisions of the People's Militia. Over 2.5 million residents were trapped in the besieged city, including 400,000 children. According to various estimates, between 600,000 and one million citizens died during the blockade, most of them from starvation.The blockade was broken in January 1943 during Operation "Iskra". As a result of intense fighting, an 11-kilometer-wide corridor was created. A 33-kilometer "Road of Life" was built along the southern shore of Lake Ladoga, and a crossing over the Neva River was constructed in just 18 days.In February 1943, trains carrying food, raw materials, and ammunition finally reached Leningrad. The blockade was officially lifted on January 27, 1944, and to commemorate this historic event, a 24-gun salute echoed through the city, marking the end of the fascist attack.
leningrad
lake ladoga
neva river
10:52 GMT 27.01.2024
January 27 marks the 80th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) from the Nazi siege. The blockade began on September 8, 1941, and lasted almost three years.
In the midst of the fascist siege, the city's industries continued to operate, and the people of Leningrad toiled in defense factories and served in divisions of the People's Militia. Over 2.5 million residents were trapped in the besieged city, including 400,000 children. According to various estimates, between 600,000 and one million citizens died during the blockade, most of them from starvation.
The blockade was broken in January 1943 during Operation "Iskra". As a result of intense fighting, an 11-kilometer-wide corridor was created. A 33-kilometer "Road of Life" was built along the southern shore of Lake Ladoga, and a crossing over the Neva River was constructed in just 18 days.
In February 1943, trains carrying food, raw materials, and ammunition finally reached Leningrad. The blockade was officially lifted on January 27, 1944, and to commemorate this historic event, a 24-gun salute echoed through the city, marking the end of the fascist attack.
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Deror_avi / Siege of Leningrad

State Memorial Museum of Defense and Siege of Leningrad, Saint Petersburg.

State Memorial Museum of Defense and Siege of Leningrad, Saint Petersburg. - Sputnik International
1/21
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Deror_avi / Siege of Leningrad

State Memorial Museum of Defense and Siege of Leningrad, Saint Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Gregory Chertov / Go to the mediabank

A destroyed apartment house on Ligovsky Prospekt after the bombing of Leningrad.

A destroyed apartment house on Ligovsky Prospekt after the bombing of Leningrad. - Sputnik International
2/21
© Sputnik / Gregory Chertov
/
Go to the mediabank

A destroyed apartment house on Ligovsky Prospekt after the bombing of Leningrad.

© Sputnik / Boris Kudoyarov / Go to the mediabank

The Siege of Leningrad. A battery of anti-aircraft guns at St. Isaac's Cathedral fires to repel a night raid by German aircraft.

The Siege of Leningrad. A battery of anti-aircraft guns at St. Isaac&#x27;s Cathedral fires to repel a night raid by German aircraft. - Sputnik International
3/21
© Sputnik / Boris Kudoyarov
/
Go to the mediabank

The Siege of Leningrad. A battery of anti-aircraft guns at St. Isaac's Cathedral fires to repel a night raid by German aircraft.

© Sputnik / Vsevolod Tarasevich / Go to the mediabank

Soldiers of Colonel Andrei Bondarev's 168th Rifle Division during the battle on the Leningrad Front. The photo is taken in the Nevsky Patch, 1941, during the Battle for Leningrad.

Soldiers of Colonel Andrei Bondarev&#x27;s 168th Rifle Division during the battle on the Leningrad Front. The photo is taken in the Nevsky Patch, 1941, during the Battle for Leningrad. - Sputnik International
4/21
© Sputnik / Vsevolod Tarasevich
/
Go to the mediabank

Soldiers of Colonel Andrei Bondarev's 168th Rifle Division during the battle on the Leningrad Front. The photo is taken in the Nevsky Patch, 1941, during the Battle for Leningrad.

© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin / Go to the mediabank

Defense of Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). Blimps on the streets of the city, October 1941.

Defense of Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). Blimps on the streets of the city, October 1941. - Sputnik International
5/21
© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin
/
Go to the mediabank

Defense of Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). Blimps on the streets of the city, October 1941.

© Sputnik / Boris Kudoyarov / Go to the mediabank

A lesson on the doorstep of the school destroyed by German shelling during the Siege of Leningrad.

A lesson on the doorstep of the school destroyed by German shelling during the Siege of Leningrad. - Sputnik International
6/21
© Sputnik / Boris Kudoyarov
/
Go to the mediabank

A lesson on the doorstep of the school destroyed by German shelling during the Siege of Leningrad.

© Sputnik / Gregory

Local anti-aircraft defense fighters stand guard on the roof of the Academy of Sciences building.

Local anti-aircraft defense fighters stand guard on the roof of the Academy of Sciences building. - Sputnik International
7/21
© Sputnik / Gregory

Local anti-aircraft defense fighters stand guard on the roof of the Academy of Sciences building.

© Sputnik / David Trahtenberg

Residents of the besieged Leningrad receive hot water in the basement of the house manager's office.

Residents of the besieged Leningrad receive hot water in the basement of the house manager&#x27;s office. - Sputnik International
8/21
© Sputnik / David Trahtenberg

Residents of the besieged Leningrad receive hot water in the basement of the house manager's office.

© Sputnik / Gregory

A view of Nevsky Prospekt in Leningrad during the siege.

A view of Nevsky Prospekt in Leningrad during the siege. - Sputnik International
9/21
© Sputnik / Gregory

A view of Nevsky Prospekt in Leningrad during the siege.

© Sputnik / RIA Novosti

Reproduction of the painting "Blockade Leningrad" by the artist Ilya Glazunov.

Reproduction of the painting &quot;Blockade Leningrad&quot; by the artist Ilya Glazunov. - Sputnik International
10/21
© Sputnik / RIA Novosti

Reproduction of the painting "Blockade Leningrad" by the artist Ilya Glazunov.

© Sputnik / Boris Kudoyarov

The streets of Leningrad after a Nazi air raid. Residents of the besieged city move a tram car from the facade of the destroyed house.

The streets of Leningrad after a Nazi air raid. Residents of the besieged city move a tram car from the facade of the destroyed house. - Sputnik International
11/21
© Sputnik / Boris Kudoyarov

The streets of Leningrad after a Nazi air raid. Residents of the besieged city move a tram car from the facade of the destroyed house.

CC BY-SA 3.0 / Deror_avi / Siege of Leningrad

People harvest cabbage in the vegetable garden near the Saint Isaac's Cathedral.

People harvest cabbage in the vegetable garden near the Saint Isaac&#x27;s Cathedral. - Sputnik International
12/21
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Deror_avi / Siege of Leningrad

People harvest cabbage in the vegetable garden near the Saint Isaac's Cathedral.

© Sputnik / Boris Kudoyarov

Children who suffered from Nazi shelling and bombardment in a Leningrad hospital during the Siege of Leningrad (September 8, 1941 - January 27, 1944).

Children who suffered from Nazi shelling and bombardment in a Leningrad hospital during the Siege of Leningrad (September 8, 1941 - January 27, 1944). - Sputnik International
13/21
© Sputnik / Boris Kudoyarov

Children who suffered from Nazi shelling and bombardment in a Leningrad hospital during the Siege of Leningrad (September 8, 1941 - January 27, 1944).

© Photo : Public domain/Sergey Strunnikov

Exercises of the women's fire brigade on the embankment of the Griboyedov Channel.

Exercises of the women&#x27;s fire brigade on the embankment of the Griboyedov Channel. - Sputnik International
14/21
© Photo : Public domain/Sergey Strunnikov

Exercises of the women's fire brigade on the embankment of the Griboyedov Channel.

© Sputnik / Israel

A victim of artillery shelling during the Siege of Leningrad.

A victim of artillery shelling during the Siege of Leningrad. - Sputnik International
15/21
© Sputnik / Israel

A victim of artillery shelling during the Siege of Leningrad.

CC BY-SA 3.0 / Deror_avi / Siege of Leningrad

The air bridge of besieged Leningrad. A Soviet I-16 fighter aircraft.

The air bridge of besieged Leningrad. A Soviet I-16 fighter aircraft. - Sputnik International
16/21
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Deror_avi / Siege of Leningrad

The air bridge of besieged Leningrad. A Soviet I-16 fighter aircraft.

© Sputnik / Boris Losin

Evacuation of children from besieged Leningrad.

Evacuation of children from besieged Leningrad. - Sputnik International
17/21
© Sputnik / Boris Losin

Evacuation of children from besieged Leningrad.

© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin

Preparing firewood in besieged Leningrad, the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945.

Preparing firewood in besieged Leningrad, the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945. - Sputnik International
18/21
© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin

Preparing firewood in besieged Leningrad, the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945.

© Photo : Public domain/Sergey Strunnikov

Anna Yushkevich, a nurse at the Leningrad Naval Hospital, feeds a wounded Red Navy sailor from the "V.A. Ukhov" patrol ship.

Anna Yushkevich, a nurse at the Leningrad Naval Hospital, feeds a wounded Red Navy sailor from the &quot;V.A. Ukhov&quot; patrol ship. - Sputnik International
19/21
© Photo : Public domain/Sergey Strunnikov

Anna Yushkevich, a nurse at the Leningrad Naval Hospital, feeds a wounded Red Navy sailor from the "V.A. Ukhov" patrol ship.

© Photo : Public domain/Lvova

Leningrad cheers. The siege is lifted. A sign on the wall reads: "Citizens! This part of the street is most dangerous during the artillery barrage."

Leningrad cheers. The siege is lifted. A sign on the wall reads: &quot;Citizens! This part of the street is most dangerous during the artillery barrage.&quot; - Sputnik International
20/21
© Photo : Public domain/Lvova

Leningrad cheers. The siege is lifted. A sign on the wall reads: "Citizens! This part of the street is most dangerous during the artillery barrage."

© Sputnik / Dmitriy Kozlov

The blockade ring of Leningrad was breached on January 18, 1943. The meeting of the armies of the Leningrad and Volkhov Fronts after the breakthrough, the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945.

The blockade ring of Leningrad was breached on January 18, 1943. The meeting of the armies of the Leningrad and Volkhov Fronts after the breakthrough, the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945. - Sputnik International
21/21
© Sputnik / Dmitriy Kozlov

The blockade ring of Leningrad was breached on January 18, 1943. The meeting of the armies of the Leningrad and Volkhov Fronts after the breakthrough, the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945.

