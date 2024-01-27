International
Cargo Ship Blocks Bosphorus Strait in Turkiye - Source
Cargo Ship Blocks Bosphorus Strait in Turkiye - Source
A cargo ship sailing under the flag of Barbados blocked the Bosphorus Strait in Turkiye on Saturday night, a source in the Turkish coast guard told Sputnik.
"The 80-meter bulk carrier, SNP Pazar, had engine trouble while sailing through the Bosphorus near the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, causing a pause in transit through the strait in both directions," the source said. Ship trackers show that the vessel was en route to the Greek port of Kalymnos. The source said that coast guard boats were trying to tug SNP Pazar away to unblock the crucial waterway, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and via the Dardanelles to the Mediterranean.
Cargo Ship Blocks Bosphorus Strait in Turkiye - Source

19:52 GMT 27.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / OZAN KOSEA cargo loaded with containers sails through the Bosphorus strait on its way to the Black Sea on July 23, 2021 in Istanbul
A cargo loaded with containers sails through the Bosphorus strait on its way to the Black Sea on July 23, 2021 in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / OZAN KOSE
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - A cargo ship sailing under the flag of Barbados blocked the Bosphorus Strait in Turkiye on Saturday night, a source in the Turkish coast guard told Sputnik.
"The 80-meter bulk carrier, SNP Pazar, had engine trouble while sailing through the Bosphorus near the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, causing a pause in transit through the strait in both directions," the source said.
Ship trackers show that the vessel was en route to the Greek port of Kalymnos.
The source said that coast guard boats were trying to tug SNP Pazar away to unblock the crucial waterway, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and via the Dardanelles to the Mediterranean.
