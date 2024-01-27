International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining.
End in Sight: US Military's Lengthy Presence in Iraq Approaching Conclusion
End in Sight: US Military's Lengthy Presence in Iraq Approaching Conclusion
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers various global topics, including the potential withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq.
End in Sight: U.S. Military's Lengthy Presence in Iraq Approaching Conclusion
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers various global topics, including the potential withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq.
Ajay Pallegar - Attorney and Political AnalystSam Husseini - Independent JournalistKyle Anzalone - Opinion Editor at Antiwar.comTed Rall - Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownThe first hour features a conversation with attorney Ajay Pallegar, discussing the latest allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Subsequently, journalist Sam Husseini shares insights on the International Court of Justice's ruling on the Israel genocide case.In the final hour, Antiwar.com's Kyle Anzalone provides insights into the potential U.S. withdrawal from Iraq, and cartoonist Ted Rall joins Rachel to discuss issues related to Boeing aircraft.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:00 GMT 27.01.2024
End in Sight: U.S. Military's Lengthy Presence in Iraq Approaching Conclusion
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers various global topics, including the potential withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.
Ajay Pallegar - Attorney and Political Analyst
Sam Husseini - Independent Journalist
Kyle Anzalone - Opinion Editor at Antiwar.com
Ted Rall - Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown
The first hour features a conversation with attorney Ajay Pallegar, discussing the latest allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Subsequently, journalist Sam Husseini shares insights on the International Court of Justice's ruling on the Israel genocide case.

In the final hour, Antiwar.com's Kyle Anzalone provides insights into the potential U.S. withdrawal from Iraq, and cartoonist Ted Rall joins Rachel to discuss issues related to Boeing aircraft.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
