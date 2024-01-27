End in Sight: US Military's Lengthy Presence in Iraq Approaching Conclusion

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/end-in-sight-us-militarys-lengthy-presence-in-iraq-approaching-conclusion-1116422538.html

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers various global topics, including the potential withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq.

End in Sight: U.S. Military's Lengthy Presence in Iraq Approaching Conclusion On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers various global topics, including the potential withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq.

Ajay Pallegar - Attorney and Political AnalystSam Husseini - Independent JournalistKyle Anzalone - Opinion Editor at Antiwar.comTed Rall - Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownThe first hour features a conversation with attorney Ajay Pallegar, discussing the latest allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Subsequently, journalist Sam Husseini shares insights on the International Court of Justice's ruling on the Israel genocide case.In the final hour, Antiwar.com's Kyle Anzalone provides insights into the potential U.S. withdrawal from Iraq, and cartoonist Ted Rall joins Rachel to discuss issues related to Boeing aircraft.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

