German Party Congress Opens With Gratitude to Soviet Army For Liberating Auschwitz

The Auschwitz concentration camp established by Germans in 1940 in Oswiecim, a Polish city annexed by the Nazis, became a symbol of terror and genocide. Initially intended as one of many concentration camps, it evolved into the largest complex of over 40 concentration and extermination centers on the occupied territory of Poland.

The first party meeting of the new Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance for Reason and Justice party began with a speech of gratitude towards the Red Army for having liberated the Nazi concentration camps.The opening speech was delivered by new party member, writer and journalist Daniela Dan, and was broadcast on the party's website.Dan reminded that contrary to the statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, it was Soviet soldiers who liberated Auschwitz and not representatives of the Allied armies.According to her, the establishment of Auschwitz became possible only in the shadow of a world war, making it crucial to have at least one consistent peace-oriented party in parliament.In April 2022, Dan became one of the signatories of an open letter urging Chancellor Olaf Scholz, not to supply weapons to Ukraine and to call on the Kiev regime to cease military resistance.

