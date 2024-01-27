https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/german-party-congress-opens-with-gratitude-to-soviet-army-for-liberating-auschwitz-1116435370.html
German Party Congress Opens With Gratitude to Soviet Army For Liberating Auschwitz
The Auschwitz concentration camp established by Germans in 1940 in Oswiecim, a Polish city annexed by the Nazis, became a symbol of terror and genocide. Initially intended as one of many concentration camps, it evolved into the largest complex of over 40 concentration and extermination centers on the occupied territory of Poland.
The first party meeting of the new Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance for Reason and Justice party began with a speech of gratitude towards the Red Army for having liberated the Nazi concentration camps.
The opening speech was delivered by new party member, writer and journalist Daniela Dan, and was broadcast on the party's website.
"The Red Army alone sacrificed 13 million soldiers to liberate those oppressed and blinded by the Nazi regime. They gave their lives for this cause. We are grateful and indebted to them forever, regardless of how the world has changed over time," she declared.
Dan reminded that contrary to the statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, it was Soviet soldiers who liberated Auschwitz and not representatives of the Allied armies.
According to her, the establishment of Auschwitz became possible only in the shadow of a world war, making it crucial to have at least one consistent peace-oriented party in parliament.
"The greatest crime in the history of humanity was committed by the Germans... and I believe it is important to emphasize that today a party is being established that seeks to preserve the memory of this and draw conclusions from it," the writer noted.
In April 2022, Dan became one of the signatories of an open letter urging Chancellor Olaf Scholz, not to supply weapons to Ukraine and to call on the Kiev regime to cease military resistance.
27 January 2023, 11:24 GMT
Today marks the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. On January 27, 1945, the Soviet Red Army liberated the largest Nazi death camp, Auschwitz. Between 1941 and 1945, about 1.4 million people perished there, with around 1.1 million being Jews. In total, six million Jews lost their lives during the Holocaust.