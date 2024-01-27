https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/hezbollah-struck-9-israeli-army-positions-near-border-1116430106.html

Hezbollah Struck 9 Israeli Army Positions Near Border

Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Saturday it had conducted strikes against nine positions of the Israeli armed forces near the border on January 26.

Missiles and other weapons were used in the attack, the movement said in a statement. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had identified a series of launches from Lebanon, which resulted in no casualties, adding that its artillery fired in response. The situation in southern Lebanon deteriorated after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters regularly exchange fire in areas along the border. On October 7, the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas movement launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Almost 26,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.

