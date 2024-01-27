https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/international-court-of-justice-icj-ruling-trump-dominates-primaries-red-sea-crisis-1116420791.html

International Court of Justice (ICJ) Ruling; Trump Dominates Primaries; Red Sea Crisis

International Court of Justice (ICJ) Ruling; Trump Dominates Primaries; Red Sea Crisis

International legal experts are working to interpret the ICJ ruling that found prima facie evidence of genocide in the Israel conflict.

Dr. Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss international economics as bank profits increase and the EU faces industrial catastrophe.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the ICJ ruling, the neocon's war on Russia and China, and the Red Sea crisis.Joti Brar, political activist, editor, and commentator, joins us to discuss the UK crackdown on free speech as citizens are arrested as terrorists for passing out pamphlets opposing the Israeli attack on Gaza.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim' Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss the ICJ finding, the 2024 election, and Julian Assange.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, come together to discuss the ICJ ruling, the US position on the Gaza conflict, the 2024 election, and the rising power of the Global South.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

