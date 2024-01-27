https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/iraq-calls-for-us-withdrawal-amid-escalating-middle-east-tensions-1116419858.html
Iraq Calls for US Withdrawal Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Iraq Calls for US Withdrawal Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore global topics, with a particular focus on the recent ICJ ruling regarding the South African case of genocide against Israel. Join them as they delve into the complexities and implications of this significant international development.
Iraq Calls for U.S. Withdrawal Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore global topics, with a particular focus on the recent ICJ ruling regarding the South African case of genocide against Israel. Join them as they delve into the complexities and implications of this significant international development.
Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor of The CradleRobin Biro: Former Barack Obama Campaign Director and veteranTed Rall: Political Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownIn the opening segment, join journalist Esteban Carrillo as he delves into the recent ICJ ruling on the South Africa genocide case against Israel's actions in Gaza.In the second hour, veteran Robin Biro joins Fault Lines to talk about President Joe Biden's 2024 election contingency and polls.During the third hour, Fault Lines delved with Ted Rall into the resurgence of Bud Light through its comeback tour hitting the Super Bowl commercials. The discussion revolved around the beverage company's revamped marketing strategy, which aimed to recover from Dyland Mulvaney's social media post-disaster.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Iraq Calls for US Withdrawal Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
04:40 GMT 27.01.2024 (Updated: 11:08 GMT 27.01.2024)
In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore global topics, with a particular focus on the recent ICJ ruling regarding the South African case of genocide against Israel. Join them as they delve into the complexities and implications of this significant international development.
Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor of The Cradle
Robin Biro: Former Barack Obama Campaign Director and veteran
Ted Rall: Political Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown
In the opening segment, join journalist Esteban Carrillo as he delves into the recent ICJ ruling on the South Africa genocide case against Israel's actions in Gaza.
In the second hour, veteran Robin Biro joins Fault Lines to talk about President Joe Biden's 2024 election contingency and polls.
During the third hour, Fault Lines delved with Ted Rall into the resurgence of Bud Light through its comeback tour hitting the Super Bowl commercials. The discussion revolved around the beverage company's revamped marketing strategy, which aimed to recover from Dyland Mulvaney's social media post-disaster.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM