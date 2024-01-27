https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/iraq-calls-for-us-withdrawal-amid-escalating-middle-east-tensions-1116419858.html

Iraq Calls for US Withdrawal Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Iraq Calls for US Withdrawal Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore global topics, with a particular focus on the recent ICJ ruling regarding the South African case of genocide against Israel. Join them as they delve into the complexities and implications of this significant international development.

2024-01-27T04:40+0000

2024-01-27T04:40+0000

2024-01-27T11:08+0000

fault lines

bud light

super bowl

2024 us presidential election

international court of justice

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116420372_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_82f868e92d70a6028b56ca5ad12a05fc.png

Iraq Calls for U.S. Withdrawal Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore global topics, with a particular focus on the recent ICJ ruling regarding the South African case of genocide against Israel. Join them as they delve into the complexities and implications of this significant international development.

Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor of The CradleRobin Biro: Former Barack Obama Campaign Director and veteranTed Rall: Political Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownIn the opening segment, join journalist Esteban Carrillo as he delves into the recent ICJ ruling on the South Africa genocide case against Israel's actions in Gaza.In the second hour, veteran Robin Biro joins Fault Lines to talk about President Joe Biden's 2024 election contingency and polls.During the third hour, Fault Lines delved with Ted Rall into the resurgence of Bud Light through its comeback tour hitting the Super Bowl commercials. The discussion revolved around the beverage company's revamped marketing strategy, which aimed to recover from Dyland Mulvaney's social media post-disaster.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

in this episode of fault lines, hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul explore global topics, with a particular focus on the recent icj ruling regarding the south african case of genocide against israel. join them as they delve into the complexities and implications of this significant international development.