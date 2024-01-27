https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/italian-central-bank-chief-warns-against-eu-plans-to-benefit-from-frozen-russian-assets-1116430773.html

Italian Central Bank Chief Warns Against EU Plans to Benefit From Frozen Russian Assets

Moscow has repeatedly cautioned that attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets are an expropriation of property in violation of international law.

Italy’s Central Bank Governor Fabio Panetta has warned of far-reaching ramifications over the EU’s plans to seize profits from frozen Russian financial assets in Europe.Panetta added that the growing usage of the yuan in trade transactions between China and Russia was “instructive in this respect” as Beijing promoted its currency’s use in countries hit by international sanctions.Although he did not specifically mention the EU’s plans to transfer frozen Russian funds to Ukraine, “officials said his comments were made with these plans in mind,” The Financial Times (FT) reported.This comes after Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik that Moscow would respond in kind if the West confiscates frozen Russian assets.Brichevsky’s remarks followed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warning that any possible moves by Western countries to use Russia's frozen assets to assist Ukraine will undoubtedly bring repercussions.The US and its allies rolled out sweeping sanctions targeting Moscow after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in countering intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.Hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian assets were trapped in the West as a result. Most of the immobilized Russian funds — roughly $232 billion — are held in the EU, including cash and government bonds denominated in euros, dollars and other currencies.Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the West’s asset seizure as “unseemly business,” and stressed that “stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good.”

