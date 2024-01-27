https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/trump-enters-battle-against-fani-willis-1116417059.html
Trump Enters Battle Against Fani Willis
Trump Enters Battle Against Fani Willis
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest news domestically and abroad, including Trump's accusations against Fani Willis.
2024-01-27T04:20+0000
2024-01-27T04:20+0000
2024-01-27T11:03+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
fani willis
israel
palestine
south africa
international court of justice
gaza strip
us elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116416893_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e44f93579c8836af0eaa102964ec84.jpg
Trump Enters Battle Against Fani Willis
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest news domestically and abroad, including Trump's accusations against Fani Willis.
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneProfessor Francis Boyle - Human Rights LawyerRyan Cristián - Founder and editor of The Last American VagabondMichael Maloof - Former Pentagon OfficialThe show begins with Cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on Trump's accusations against Fulton County DA Fani Willis for "racial animus," and the ongoing scandal surrounding the district attorney.Later, Human Rights Lawyer Prof. Francis Boyle joins the show to discuss the International Court of Justice telling Israel to take measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians. Prof. Boyle and the hosts also touch on the current conditions in Gaza.The second hour begins with Ryan Cristián, who shares his perspective on why Americans are becoming disgruntled with the two-party system amid Biden's plummeting performance in the polls.The show closes with Former Pentagon Official Michael Maloof, who shares his expertise on the US holding negotiations with Iraq.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
palestine
south africa
gaza strip
iraq
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116416893_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0037488f2c9aa06a276cfa3c67b9bc40.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
on this episode of the final countdown, hosts angie wong and ted rall discuss the latest news domestically and abroad, including trump's accusations against fani willis.
on this episode of the final countdown, hosts angie wong and ted rall discuss the latest news domestically and abroad, including trump's accusations against fani willis.
Trump Enters Battle Against Fani Willis
04:20 GMT 27.01.2024 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 27.01.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest news domestically and abroad, including Trump's accusations against Fani Willis.
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Professor Francis Boyle - Human Rights Lawyer
Ryan Cristián - Founder and editor of The Last American Vagabond
Michael Maloof - Former Pentagon Official
The show begins with Cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on Trump's accusations against Fulton County DA Fani Willis for "racial animus," and the ongoing scandal surrounding the district attorney.
Later, Human Rights Lawyer Prof. Francis Boyle joins the show to discuss the International Court of Justice telling Israel to take measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians. Prof. Boyle and the hosts also touch on the current conditions in Gaza.
The second hour begins with Ryan Cristián, who shares his perspective on why Americans are becoming disgruntled with the two-party system amid Biden's plummeting performance in the polls.
The show closes with Former Pentagon Official Michael Maloof, who shares his expertise on the US holding negotiations with Iraq.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM