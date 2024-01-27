https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/trump-enters-battle-against-fani-willis-1116417059.html

Trump Enters Battle Against Fani Willis

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest news domestically and abroad, including Trump's accusations against Fani Willis.

Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneProfessor Francis Boyle - Human Rights LawyerRyan Cristián - Founder and editor of The Last American VagabondMichael Maloof - Former Pentagon OfficialThe show begins with Cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on Trump's accusations against Fulton County DA Fani Willis for "racial animus," and the ongoing scandal surrounding the district attorney.Later, Human Rights Lawyer Prof. Francis Boyle joins the show to discuss the International Court of Justice telling Israel to take measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians. Prof. Boyle and the hosts also touch on the current conditions in Gaza.The second hour begins with Ryan Cristián, who shares his perspective on why Americans are becoming disgruntled with the two-party system amid Biden's plummeting performance in the polls.The show closes with Former Pentagon Official Michael Maloof, who shares his expertise on the US holding negotiations with Iraq.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

