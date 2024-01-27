https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/tx-federal-border-standoff-icj-genocide-ruling-iran-politics-1116421150.html

The International Court of Justice orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, and Democrats are still scared of Robert F Kennedy Jr.

TX-Federal Border Standoff, ICJ Genocide Ruling, Iran Politics The International Court of Justice orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, and Democrats are still scared of Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Spokesperson for the Movement for Black Lives Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the use of nitrogen to execute a prisoner in Alabama, the Republican quandary over the stalled immigration and border security bill, Texas refusing to comply with a Biden administration order to allow federal Border Patrol agents access to the Eagle Pass region of the southern border, what the Biden administration could do to defuse the border standoff in Texas, and the implications of the large-scale wave of layoffs for high-profile journalists across US media industries.Mohawk activist and educator and radio producer and host John Kane discusses how ineffective tribal consultation processes remain; how these toothless processes leave tribal land vulnerable to developers, be they developers of fossil fuels or green energy; whether the Biden administration has kept its promises to beef up tribal power in these consultation processes; and what to make of policy changes that focus on past crimes rather than present exploitation.Iranian-American activist and scholar Leila Zand discusses the situation in the Red Sea as Yemen's Ansar Allah movement continues to disrupt international commercial shipping in the name of disrupting Israel's war on Gaza, whether China can play a role in the Red Sea tensions, what the end game for Western militaries is with their presence in the Middle East, how far US policies are from the beliefs and aspirations of much of the rest of the world, how to asses talk of US troops leaving Iraq, the ramifications of the most recent Islamic State*-claimed terror attack in Iran, and the latest efforts to resolve tensions between Iran and Pakistan.Independent journalist Sam Husseini discusses the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling on South Africa’s case against Israel; whether the UN Security Council will implement the ICJ’s ruling; whether this ruling will have any bearing on US and other international support for Israel; and whether this lawsuit brought by the Center for Constitutional Rights against President Joe Biden, Secretary Antony Blinken, and Secretary Lloyd will have a stronger domestic impact on Washington’s support for Israel.The Misfits also discuss Nikki Haley forcing her husband to change his name, and this week’s News of the Weird, including an excessively flatulent air traveler and a performance art piece being prosecuted in South Korea for obscenity.* ISIS (also known as ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

