International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/us-uk-german-diplomats-pay-tribute-to-victims-of-leningrad-siege-1116437230.html
US, UK, German Diplomats Pay Tribute to Victims of Leningrad Siege
US, UK, German Diplomats Pay Tribute to Victims of Leningrad Siege
US, UK and German diplomats came to the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery in St. Petersburg on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of the WWII-time siege of Leningrad by Nazi Germany.
2024-01-27T17:52+0000
2024-01-27T17:52+0000
russia
siege of leningrad
leningrad
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1b/1116426333_0:210:2894:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_04d0b8cb024401d42c7b6e961ed2a0a9.jpg
The 872-day siege was fully lifted on January 27, 1944. By that time, no more than 800,000 of some 3 million residents of what is now St. Petersburg were still alive. "Together with the ambassadors of the UK and Germany in Russia, Deputy Chief of Mission Stephanie Holmes laid flowers at the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery to pay tribute to the bravery and humanity of the people of Leningrad and express our deep respect for their unimaginable suffering," the US embassy said on Telegram in Russian. The Piskarevskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg is the final resting place of half a million people who were buried in mass graves during the war. The siege of Leningrad has become one of the most grueling and memorable sieges in human history.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/putin-pays-tribute-to-80th-anniversary-of-leningrads-liberation-1116433660.html
leningrad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1b/1116426333_82:0:2813:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4cd8086422a93fdd815f0da3fda4da9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, uk and german diplomats came to the piskarevskoye memorial cemetery in st. petersburg on saturday to pay tribute to the victims of the wwii-time siege of leningrad by nazi germany.
us, uk and german diplomats came to the piskarevskoye memorial cemetery in st. petersburg on saturday to pay tribute to the victims of the wwii-time siege of leningrad by nazi germany.

US, UK, German Diplomats Pay Tribute to Victims of Leningrad Siege

17:52 GMT 27.01.2024
© Sputnik / Boris Kudoyarov / Go to the mediabankA battery of anti-aircraft guns is firing at St. Isaac's Cathedral, repelling a night raid by German aircraft
A battery of anti-aircraft guns is firing at St. Isaac's Cathedral, repelling a night raid by German aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2024
© Sputnik / Boris Kudoyarov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US, UK and German diplomats came to the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery in St. Petersburg on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of the WWII-time siege of Leningrad by Nazi Germany.
The 872-day siege was fully lifted on January 27, 1944. By that time, no more than 800,000 of some 3 million residents of what is now St. Petersburg were still alive.
"Together with the ambassadors of the UK and Germany in Russia, Deputy Chief of Mission Stephanie Holmes laid flowers at the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery to pay tribute to the bravery and humanity of the people of Leningrad and express our deep respect for their unimaginable suffering," the US embassy said on Telegram in Russian.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the 'Landmark monument' in the honor of those who fell during the siege of Leningrad - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2024
Russia
Putin Pays Tribute to 80th Anniversary of Leningrad's Liberation
12:40 GMT
The Piskarevskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg is the final resting place of half a million people who were buried in mass graves during the war. The siege of Leningrad has become one of the most grueling and memorable sieges in human history.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала