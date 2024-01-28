https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/belarus-russia-to-build-2-twin-engine-planes-jointly-by-2026-1116454857.html

Belarus, Russia to Build 2 Twin-Engine Planes Jointly by 2026

Belarus, Russia to Build 2 Twin-Engine Planes Jointly by 2026

Belarus and Russia plan to design and build the first two 19-seat, twin-engine aircraft by 2026 and ramp up their production to dozens within the next four years, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Petr Parkhomchyk said Sunday.

2024-01-28T19:48+0000

2024-01-28T19:48+0000

2024-01-28T19:50+0000

world

belarus

russia

plane

civil aviation

cooperation

passenger plane

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116454698_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_46dcdad90ade92faafefd62c93bfb9d8.jpg

"We are making swift progress. Last year… our companies signed an agreement on the construction of a 19-seat, twin-engine aircraft. We are designing it jointly. The task isn’t easy: We must build the first two planes by 2026… The smallest number of jets to be produced by 2030 is 85-100," he told the Belarus 1 TV broadcaster.

belarus

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarus-russia relations, belarus-russia cooperation, belarus-russia union, joint plane, civil aviation, passenger plane