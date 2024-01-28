International
Belarus, Russia to Build 2 Twin-Engine Planes Jointly by 2026
Belarus, Russia to Build 2 Twin-Engine Planes Jointly by 2026
Belarus and Russia plan to design and build the first two 19-seat, twin-engine aircraft by 2026 and ramp up their production to dozens within the next four years, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Petr Parkhomchyk said Sunday.
"We are making swift progress. Last year… our companies signed an agreement on the construction of a 19-seat, twin-engine aircraft. We are designing it jointly. The task isn’t easy: We must build the first two planes by 2026… The smallest number of jets to be produced by 2030 is 85-100," he told the Belarus 1 TV broadcaster.
19:48 GMT 28.01.2024 (Updated: 19:50 GMT 28.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarus and Russia plan to design and build the first two 19-seat, twin-engine aircraft by 2026 and ramp up their production to dozens within the next four years, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Petr Parkhomchyk said Sunday.
"We are making swift progress. Last year… our companies signed an agreement on the construction of a 19-seat, twin-engine aircraft. We are designing it jointly. The task isn’t easy: We must build the first two planes by 2026… The smallest number of jets to be produced by 2030 is 85-100," he told the Belarus 1 TV broadcaster.
