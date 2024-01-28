https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/hubble-finds-water-in-exoplanets-atmosphere-1116444356.html

Hubble Finds Water in Exoplanet’s Atmosphere

Hubble Finds Water in Exoplanet’s Atmosphere

Using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have found water molecules on a small exoplanet named GJ 9827d that is 97 light-years from Earth.

2024-01-28T05:01+0000

2024-01-28T05:01+0000

2024-01-28T05:01+0000

beyond politics

space

space exploration

exoplanet

hubble space telescope

astronomy

space research

extraterrestial life

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094222738_0:60:671:437_1920x0_80_0_0_0b2ad9c3059451c256810f0650eb0b27.jpg

Using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have found water molecules on a small exoplanet named GJ 9827d that is 97 light-years from Earth. The planet is about twice the size of Earth’s diameter, but it’s the smallest exoplanet found to have water vapor in its atmosphere.Even as water is essential to sustaining life, there is unlikely to be any on this exoplanet as it has searing hot temperatures according to Thursday’s report. The exoplanet is as hot as Venus---burning at about 800 degrees Fahrenheit (426 degrees Celsius) it is an inhospitable world. But the planet’s existence could be proof that there are other planets with water-rich atmospheres in our galaxy, according to NASA.Benneke adds that the planet could be half water and half rock, and that there could be a lot of “water vapor on top of some smaller rocky body”.Astronomers who stumbled upon GJ 9827d are not yet sure if it has just a small amount of water vapor, or if the its atmosphere is made up of mostly water. But so far they have two theories regarding its make-up: either the planet is still holding onto a hydrogen rich atmosphere enriched with water like Neptune. Or the planet could be a warmer version of Jupiter’s moon Europa, which has twice as much water as Earth underneath its crust, according to NASA."This Hubble discovery opens the door to future study of these types of planets by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. JWST can see much more with additional infrared observations, including carbon-bearing molecules like carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and methane. Once we get a total inventory of a planet's elements, we can compare those to the star it orbits and understand how it was formed," Greene added.The report was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/astronomers-warn-moons-resources-could-be-destroyed-by-exploitation-1116022480.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/astronomers-observe-atomic-oxygen-on-venus-harsh-day-side-for-first-time-1114827364.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

water in space, exoplanet, hubble space telescope, nasa, exoplanet gj 9827d, space exploration, space research, extraterrestrial life, life in outer space, space water