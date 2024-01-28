International
Russia Has Seven Drones For Each Ukrainian UAV – Reports
Russia Has Seven Drones For Each Ukrainian UAV – Reports
Since the start of special military operation, Russia achieved a decisive edge in domestic drone production, investing billions of dollars in R&D.
Russia has an “enormous edge” in drone warfare, outnumbering Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) seven-to-one, the Eurasian Times news outlet has reported.While Moscow successfully boosted drone production and plans to build more than 32,000 UAVs a year by 2030, domestic companies are projected to account for 70% of the market. The government allocated $7.66 billion to fund drone production, a stark figure when compared to Kiev's grassroots funding efforts for the same ends.The Eurasian Times offered some examples of cutting-edge military drones deployed by Russia on the battlefield, including the Lancet loitering munition – a drone named for its surgically precise and deadly strikes.Earlier the Financial Times cited the omnipresence of Russian drones on the battlefield as one of the key reasons why over-hyped Ukraine's counteroffensive failed last year. According to the outlet, Russian UAVs “spotted and destroyed within minutes” Ukrainian tanks or armored vehicles, as well as guiding artillery strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/hunter-orion-and-geranium-fastest-russian-drones-used-in-ukrainian-conflict-1116434888.html
14:18 GMT 28.01.2024
Sergey Lebedev
Since the start of the special military operation, Russia has achieved a decisive edge in domestic drone production, investing billions of dollars in R&D.
Russia has an “enormous edge” in drone warfare, outnumbering Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) seven-to-one, the Eurasian Times news outlet has reported.
While Moscow successfully boosted drone production and plans to build more than 32,000 UAVs a year by 2030, domestic companies are projected to account for 70% of the market. The government allocated $7.66 billion to fund drone production, a stark figure when compared to Kiev's grassroots funding efforts for the same ends.
The Eurasian Times offered some examples of cutting-edge military drones deployed by Russia on the battlefield, including the Lancet loitering munition – a drone named for its surgically precise and deadly strikes.
Earlier the Financial Times cited the omnipresence of Russian drones on the battlefield as one of the key reasons why over-hyped Ukraine's counteroffensive failed last year. According to the outlet, Russian UAVs “spotted and destroyed within minutes” Ukrainian tanks or armored vehicles, as well as guiding artillery strikes.
