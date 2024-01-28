https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/russia-has-seven-drones-for-each-ukrainian-uav--reports-1116450419.html

Russia Has Seven Drones For Each Ukrainian UAV – Reports

Russia Has Seven Drones For Each Ukrainian UAV – Reports

Since the start of special military operation, Russia achieved a decisive edge in domestic drone production, investing billions of dollars in R&D.

2024-01-28T14:18+0000

2024-01-28T14:18+0000

2024-01-28T14:18+0000

military

drone warfare

ukrainian crisis

russian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1e/1115305933_0:0:900:506_1920x0_80_0_0_6a726d44b735658d5c38d2665566b662.jpg

Russia has an “enormous edge” in drone warfare, outnumbering Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) seven-to-one, the Eurasian Times news outlet has reported.While Moscow successfully boosted drone production and plans to build more than 32,000 UAVs a year by 2030, domestic companies are projected to account for 70% of the market. The government allocated $7.66 billion to fund drone production, a stark figure when compared to Kiev's grassroots funding efforts for the same ends.The Eurasian Times offered some examples of cutting-edge military drones deployed by Russia on the battlefield, including the Lancet loitering munition – a drone named for its surgically precise and deadly strikes.Earlier the Financial Times cited the omnipresence of Russian drones on the battlefield as one of the key reasons why over-hyped Ukraine's counteroffensive failed last year. According to the outlet, Russian UAVs “spotted and destroyed within minutes” Ukrainian tanks or armored vehicles, as well as guiding artillery strikes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/hunter-orion-and-geranium-fastest-russian-drones-used-in-ukrainian-conflict-1116434888.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia's special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, drone warfare