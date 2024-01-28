https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/russia-has-seven-drones-for-each-ukrainian-uav--reports-1116450419.html
Russia Has Seven Drones For Each Ukrainian UAV – Reports
Russia Has Seven Drones For Each Ukrainian UAV – Reports
Since the start of special military operation, Russia achieved a decisive edge in domestic drone production, investing billions of dollars in R&D.
2024-01-28T14:18+0000
2024-01-28T14:18+0000
2024-01-28T14:18+0000
military
drone warfare
ukrainian crisis
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1e/1115305933_0:0:900:506_1920x0_80_0_0_6a726d44b735658d5c38d2665566b662.jpg
Russia has an “enormous edge” in drone warfare, outnumbering Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) seven-to-one, the Eurasian Times news outlet has reported.While Moscow successfully boosted drone production and plans to build more than 32,000 UAVs a year by 2030, domestic companies are projected to account for 70% of the market. The government allocated $7.66 billion to fund drone production, a stark figure when compared to Kiev's grassroots funding efforts for the same ends.The Eurasian Times offered some examples of cutting-edge military drones deployed by Russia on the battlefield, including the Lancet loitering munition – a drone named for its surgically precise and deadly strikes.Earlier the Financial Times cited the omnipresence of Russian drones on the battlefield as one of the key reasons why over-hyped Ukraine's counteroffensive failed last year. According to the outlet, Russian UAVs “spotted and destroyed within minutes” Ukrainian tanks or armored vehicles, as well as guiding artillery strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/hunter-orion-and-geranium-fastest-russian-drones-used-in-ukrainian-conflict-1116434888.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1e/1115305933_113:0:788:506_1920x0_80_0_0_d39e6dfcf39ea2d538ac34b38220b96d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, drone warfare
russia's special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, drone warfare
Russia Has Seven Drones For Each Ukrainian UAV – Reports
Since the start of the special military operation, Russia has achieved a decisive edge in domestic drone production, investing billions of dollars in R&D.
Russia has an “enormous edge” in drone warfare, outnumbering Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) seven-to-one, the Eurasian Times news outlet has reported.
While Moscow successfully boosted drone production and plans to build more than 32,000 UAVs a year by 2030, domestic companies are projected to account for 70% of the market. The government allocated $7.66 billion to fund drone production, a stark figure when compared to Kiev's grassroots funding efforts for the same ends.
The Eurasian Times offered some examples of cutting-edge military drones deployed by Russia on the battlefield, including the Lancet loitering munition – a drone named for its surgically precise and deadly strikes.
Earlier the Financial Times cited the omnipresence of Russian drones on the battlefield as one of the key reasons why over-hyped Ukraine's counteroffensive failed last year
. According to the outlet, Russian UAVs “spotted and destroyed within minutes
” Ukrainian tanks or armored vehicles, as well as guiding artillery strikes.