Russia Supplied 76 Bln Cubic Meters of Gas to Friendly Countries in 2023
Russia Supplied 76 Bln Cubic Meters of Gas to Friendly Countries in 2023
Last year, Russia exported 76 billion cubic meters of natural gas to friendly countries, according to a presentation by First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin for the Energy Day speech at the Russia exhibition and forum.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112638260_0:318:3073:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4c928eb067c2e379aded9d0ed65e9d9d.jpg
Of the amount, 23 billion cubic meters was sent through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China, as seen on one of the slides. The data includes both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. According to the presentation, in 2020, exports to friendly countries amounted to 61 billion cubic meters of gas. In 2010, pipeline gas exports stood at 47 billion cubic meters. Gas supplies to Russian consumers in 2023 amounted to 501 billion cubic meters, in line with the presentation.
Russia Supplied 76 Bln Cubic Meters of Gas to Friendly Countries in 2023

05:40 GMT 28.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Last year, Russia exported 76 billion cubic meters of natural gas to friendly countries, according to a presentation by First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin for the Energy Day speech at the Russia exhibition and forum.
Of the amount, 23 billion cubic meters was sent through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China, as seen on one of the slides.
The data includes both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. According to the presentation, in 2020, exports to friendly countries amounted to 61 billion cubic meters of gas. In 2010, pipeline gas exports stood at 47 billion cubic meters.
Gas supplies to Russian consumers in 2023 amounted to 501 billion cubic meters, in line with the presentation.
