https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/esa-shares-detailed-photo-of-mars-labyrinth-of-night-1116458790.html

ESA Shares Detailed Photo of Mars’ ‘Labyrinth of Night’

ESA Shares Detailed Photo of Mars’ ‘Labyrinth of Night’

On Mars, there exists a region known as Noctis Labyrinthus or “labyrinth of night”. It lies on the western edge of a system of canyons referred to as Valles Marineris, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

2024-01-29T05:06+0000

2024-01-29T05:06+0000

2024-01-29T05:06+0000

space exploration

beyond politics

mars

european space agency (esa)

science & tech

astronomy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116459344_0:27:1437:835_1920x0_80_0_0_e5860188dddb1659e354b98232de2857.png

On Mars, there exists a region known as Noctis Labyrinthus or “labyrinth of night”. It lies on the western edge of a system of canyons referred to as Valles Marineris, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).In fall of 2023, the ESA first introduced a fly-over film of the labyrinth using data from their Mars Express which has been orbiting Mars since December of 2003. That same data has been used to create a large and detailed image of the labyrinth which they released this past week.Mars’ ‘labyrinth of night’ is filled with: massive landslides, expansive windblown sand dunes, and intersecting canyons that measure up to 30 kilometers (19 miles) wide and 6 kilometers (4 miles) deep. The whole area is also roughly 1,190 kilometers (740 miles) in length, according to the ESA, and is found between the volcanic hub of Tharsis and he western edge of Calles Marineris.Volcanism in the region of Tharsis has seemed to haphazardly erode large chunks of the ground, though the original ground can be seen at the plateau-tops. And there are signs of hydrated salts and clay minerals in the labyrinth as well, which show that water was once present, says the ESA.Mars Express has been providing images of the Red Planet for nearly 20 years. And it has provided evidence for researchers that MArs once had the appropriate environmental conditions to sustain life.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/nasas-mars-helicopter-permanently-grounded-after-damaging-its-rotor-1116413340.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/red-planet-green-glow-light-emission-phenomenon-spotted-in-martian-sky-1115055995.html

mars

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

mars, mars landscape, space exploration, astronomy, european space agency, mars pictures, mars photos, mars data, data on mars, what's on mars