ESA Shares Detailed Photo of Mars’ ‘Labyrinth of Night’
ESA Shares Detailed Photo of Mars’ ‘Labyrinth of Night’
On Mars, there exists a region known as Noctis Labyrinthus or “labyrinth of night”. It lies on the western edge of a system of canyons referred to as Valles Marineris, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).
In fall of 2023, the ESA first introduced a fly-over film of the labyrinth using data from their Mars Express which has been orbiting Mars since December of 2003. That same data has been used to create a large and detailed image of the labyrinth which they released this past week.Mars' 'labyrinth of night' is filled with: massive landslides, expansive windblown sand dunes, and intersecting canyons that measure up to 30 kilometers (19 miles) wide and 6 kilometers (4 miles) deep. The whole area is also roughly 1,190 kilometers (740 miles) in length, according to the ESA, and is found between the volcanic hub of Tharsis and he western edge of Calles Marineris.Volcanism in the region of Tharsis has seemed to haphazardly erode large chunks of the ground, though the original ground can be seen at the plateau-tops. And there are signs of hydrated salts and clay minerals in the labyrinth as well, which show that water was once present, says the ESA.Mars Express has been providing images of the Red Planet for nearly 20 years. And it has provided evidence for researchers that MArs once had the appropriate environmental conditions to sustain life.
The Noctis Labyrinthus region (Latin for "labyrinth of night") is located between the western edge of Valles Marineris and the Tharsis upland. It has a length of 1,190 km and is characterized by a system of deep and steep-walled valleys formed by faulting. Many of the valleys show the classical appearance of so-called graben
The photo highlights different sections of the labyrinth including deep, interconnected canyons, sand ripples and large plateaus.
On Mars, there exists a region known as Noctis Labyrinthus or “labyrinth of night”. It lies on the western edge of a system of canyons referred to as Valles Marineris, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).
In fall of 2023, the ESA first introduced a fly-over film of the labyrinth using data from their Mars Express which has been orbiting Mars since December of 2003. That same data has been used to create a large and detailed image of the labyrinth which they released this past week.
Mars’ ‘labyrinth of night’ is filled with: massive landslides, expansive windblown sand dunes, and intersecting canyons that measure up to 30 kilometers (19 miles) wide and 6 kilometers (4 miles) deep. The whole area is also roughly 1,190 kilometers (740 miles) in length, according to the ESA, and is found between the volcanic hub of Tharsis and he western edge of Calles Marineris.
Volcanism in the region of Tharsis has seemed to haphazardly erode large chunks of the ground, though the original ground can be seen at the plateau-tops. And there are signs of hydrated salts and clay minerals in the labyrinth as well, which show that water was once present, says the ESA.
Mars Express has been providing images of the Red Planet for nearly 20 years. And it has provided evidence for researchers that MArs once had the appropriate environmental conditions to sustain life.
