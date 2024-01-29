https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/french-farmers-stage-protest-blocking-roads-to-paris-1116469942.html

French Farmers Stage Protest Blocking Roads to Paris

Today French farmers protest against stringent government policies, which have been negatively affecting local agriculture.

Sputnik comes to you live as a major protest erupts in Paris amid a large-scale wave of labor unrest across Europe.Agricultural unions plan to cut off seven highways leading into Paris. Between 1,500 and 2,500 tractors are to be engaged in the blockade. The protesters seek to disrupt the city's supply for multiple days.The farmers demand sufficient relief from rising fuel prices, reducing cheap food imports from Ukraine, denouncing current agricultural policies that harm the EU economy, tackling water shortages, and cutting excessive bureaucracy that suffocates local businesses.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

