How Many Russian Soldiers Have Been Freed From Ukrainian Captivity Via Prisoner Swaps?
How Many Russian Soldiers Have Been Freed From Ukrainian Captivity Via Prisoner Swaps?
On January 24, 65 Ukrainian POWs who were due to be swapped for Russian soldiers in Ukrainian captivity were killed when their Il-76 transport aircraft was shot down by Kiev forces.
Last week’s prisoner exchange was aborted due to the terrorist attack by Ukrainian forces,. It was, however, far from the only instance of Moscow and Kiev swapping PoWs.The following infograph allows you to appreciate how many deals have taken place since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, and how many Russian soldiers have been able to return home thanks to these prisoner swaps.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more!
How Many Russian Soldiers Have Been Freed From Ukrainian Captivity Via Prisoner Swaps?
On January 24, 65 Ukrainian POWs who were due to be swapped for Russian soldiers in Ukrainian captivity were killed when their Il-76 transport aircraft was shot down by Kiev forces.
Last week’s prisoner exchange was aborted due to the terrorist attack by Ukrainian forces,. It was, however, far from the only instance of Moscow and Kiev swapping PoWs.
The following infograph allows you to appreciate how many deals have taken place since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, and how many Russian soldiers have been able to return home thanks to these prisoner swaps.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more!