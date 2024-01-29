International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/how-many-russian-soldiers-have-been-freed-from-ukrainian-captivity-via-prisoner-swaps-1116471959.html
How Many Russian Soldiers Have Been Freed From Ukrainian Captivity Via Prisoner Swaps?
How Many Russian Soldiers Have Been Freed From Ukrainian Captivity Via Prisoner Swaps?
On January 24, 65 Ukrainian POWs who were due to be swapped for Russian soldiers in Ukrainian captivity were killed when their Il-76 transport aircraft was shot down by Kiev forces.
2024-01-29T18:23+0000
2024-01-29T18:23+0000
multimedia
infographic
russia
ukraine
prisoner exchange
prisoner swap
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116471453_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9cfbc66877a31a81b808594bd34fa0e5.png
Last week’s prisoner exchange was aborted due to the terrorist attack by Ukrainian forces,. It was, however, far from the only instance of Moscow and Kiev swapping PoWs.The following infograph allows you to appreciate how many deals have taken place since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, and how many Russian soldiers have been able to return home thanks to these prisoner swaps.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more!
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116471453_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_085c4e9f4b7de7eda837e4699f4355e9.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, russian troops, russian soldiers, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, prisoner exchange, prisoners swap
russian special military operation, russian troops, russian soldiers, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, prisoner exchange, prisoners swap

How Many Russian Soldiers Have Been Freed From Ukrainian Captivity Via Prisoner Swaps?

18:23 GMT 29.01.2024
Subscribe
On January 24, 65 Ukrainian POWs who were due to be swapped for Russian soldiers in Ukrainian captivity were killed when their Il-76 transport aircraft was shot down by Kiev forces.
Last week’s prisoner exchange was aborted due to the terrorist attack by Ukrainian forces,. It was, however, far from the only instance of Moscow and Kiev swapping PoWs.
The following infograph allows you to appreciate how many deals have taken place since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, and how many Russian soldiers have been able to return home thanks to these prisoner swaps.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more!
Prisoner exchange desk - Sputnik International
Prisoner exchange mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала